This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

In yet another stunning example of the nation’s upside-down justice system, a DC court is allowing a squatter to remain inside a woman’s home for nearly a year after overstaying an Airbnb reservation, despite having no lease, no tenancy agreement, and no legal right to occupy the property.

The case has left homeowner Rochanne Douglas trapped in a nightmare that has cost her tens of thousands of dollars and pushed her to the brink, while alleged squatter Shadija Romero continues living inside Douglas’s property with total impunity.

Romero originally booked Douglas’s short-term rental for 32 days, ending on March 29. But after remaining in the home for more than 30 days, just long enough to exploit DC’s tenant-friendly laws, she suddenly declared herself a “resident” and refused to leave, 7News reported.

“I never gave her any tenancy,” said Douglas. “I never gave her a lease.”

From there, the situation spiraled. Douglas:

Served a 30-day notice to vacate

Called the police repeatedly

Sought court intervention

Even offered Romero $2,500 just to acknowledge she wasn’t a tenant and get out

#ad: Did you know that missing key vitamins and minerals can trigger hunger cravings—making you eat more and gain weight?

One secret to maintaining a healthy weight is giving your body what it truly needs, not feeding constant cravings.

That’s where Global Healing’s Multivitamin & Mineral formula comes in.

With over 30 essential nutrients and a potent antioxidant blend, this certified-organic supplement helps fill nutritional gaps, supports metabolism, and promotes lasting energy.

Experience the difference that complete, pure nutrition can make. Fuel your body right with Global Healing’s Multivitamin & Mineral.

Elevate Your Health Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through Global Healing, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Romero signed the agreement, but when her eviction date came on November 15, she refused to leave the property and claimed the arrangement “no longer works for me.”

To make matters worse, when Douglas attempted to enforce her rights, DC Metropolitan Police told her they could do nothing, despite Douglas being legally barred from entering her own home.

Neighbors later reported that Romero and her companions packed their bags, loaded the car, and left the property. Police cleared the home and informed Douglas she could secure it.

Douglas immediately:

Disabled the locks

Boarded up the home

Cut electricity due to safety concerns

But shortly after, neighbors saw Romero breaking back in.

Shockingly, police allowed Romero to hire a locksmith and re-enter the home, without presenting a lease, documentation, or court order.

“This is taking me somewhere where I’m not trying to be,” Douglas told 7News. “I’m trying to stay on the right. But for somebody to just take and take and do and do. Everybody has a breaking point.”

While Romero blocks the homeowner from her own house, refuses to leave, and allegedly tampers with utilities and cameras, her social media shows her traveling, vacationing, and promoting her nonprofit, all while Douglas shoulders thousands in bills for a home she cannot access, according to 7News.

During an emergency hearing, even more shocking claims surfaced:

• Romero allegedly tried to push Douglas off a ladder while she was posting a sign

• Romero switched utilities into her daughter’s name

• Romero tampered with security cameras

• Romero attempted to have Douglas labeled a hostile witness

• Romero claimed Douglas threatened her in front of police

A judge ordered Douglas to restore electricity to the home, while Romero continues occupying it unlawfully.

A ruling on housing arrangements is expected next week.

WATCH:

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share