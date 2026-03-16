This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Leena Nasir

Hollywood’s biggest night was marred by controversy after a comedian delivered a Holocaust joke during Sunday’s presentation of the 2026 Oscars.

Pakistani actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani sparked an online firestorm after cracking a joke while presenting the award for Best Live Action Short Film. He began by quipping that the award show wouldn’t run as long if some of the top movies were made into short films instead. “There is a real art to make a short film. I think many full-length movies would do just as well if not better as short films,” he began. “We should take some of these feature films, remake them as shorts. Save us some time.”

He swapped “It’s A Wonderful Life for “It’s A Wonderful Month” and “The King’s Speech” to “The King’s Tweet.” His last movie title edit didn’t land.

Nanjiani immediately triggered backlash online when he switched “Schindler’s List” to “Schindler’s Post-it.”

Comments on X included, “That was a CHEAP Leftist #antisemitic comment by this fuck, Kumail Nanjiani… Schindler’s Post-It. Don’t invite him back @TheAcademy,” and “Can’t say that Schindler’s List joke was uh in any good taste!”

Another social media expressed outrage over the comment, largely viewed by internet users as being an antisemitic remark.

“Award for short films introduction joked about making long films shorter eg: included the joke “Schindlers Post-Its” How the fuck can they let this shit out? Who paid for that?” the person wrote on X.'

Naniani has not addressed the online criticism.

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