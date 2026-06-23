This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

A video of South Yorkshire Police officers using aggressive force against a group of teenage girls on a Rotherham street has triggered widespread outrage.

The footage shows shoves, a baton drawn and swung, girls knocked to the ground, a punch, and Tasers pointed at the group.

What began as a dispersal order for breach of the peace escalated rapidly into scenes that many viewers describe as excessive and unnecessary.

The short clip, shared widely over the weekend, captures an officer telling the girls: “You are being dispersed for a breach of the peace.” Moments later, physical confrontations erupt.

One officer shoves the girls forcefully. Another draws his baton and launches it toward the group. Two of the girls attempt to wrestle it away; one falls onto the road.

A second officer punches a girl who had pushed him, sending her backward to the ground. Additional officers then arrive and point Tasers while ordering people back.

South Yorkshire Police issued a statement acknowledging the public reaction. “The short clip on social media of the police response to an incident in Rotherham over the weekend appears nothing short of shocking,” the force said.

Their Professional Standards Department is reviewing all available footage, including body-worn video, from the full response to a 999 call. The assessment will determine next steps. The force added that officers are expected to act in a “lawful, proportionate, and fair” manner.

The incident took place in Rawmarsh, Rotherham, involving girls celebrating a school leavers’ event.

The location has added fuel to the fire as Rotherham stands as the epicentre of the grooming gangs scandal, where authorities failed for years to protect an estimated 1,400 young victims from predominantly Pakistani Muslim grooming gangs.

Political correctness and fears of racism accusations paralyzed police and social services, allowing the abuse to continue on an industrial scale.

Critics now ask how the same force that once looked the other way while predators targeted native girls can justify heavy-handed tactics against young British girls today.

This contrast has intensified accusations of two-tier policing. Observers argue that British authorities apply one set of rules to certain communities and another to native working-class Britons. The pattern extends beyond Rotherham.

In the wake of the Henry Nowak case, where the 18-year-old stabbing victim was handcuffed and dismissed by officers as he lay dying—despite repeatedly stating he had been stabbed and could not breathe—critics highlight how police priorities appeared skewed toward a false racism claim made by the attacker rather than immediate aid to the victim.

The case has fueled broader debate over institutional bias and whether anti-white assumptions embedded in training have compromised basic policing duties.

South Yorkshire Police face particular scrutiny after multiple recent incidents involving alleged excessive force against ordinary British people, including children.

Footage shows officers manhandling a five-year-old boy—nearly yanking his arms from their sockets while forcing him into a police car—while pepper-spraying his father and confronting his mother, who was holding a baby.

Another video documented officers from the same force smashing a man’s head into a metal bollard, then handcuffing and dragging him while threatening the person filming the assault. The incident occurred during a protest inspired by the Nowak case.

Another recent clip captures police slamming Siobhan Whyte to the ground during a similar protest. Her daughter was murdered by an illegal migrant, stabbed 23 times in the head with a screwdriver.

Further footage from protests connected to the Henry Nowak case shows police using excessive force against a 50-year-old military veteran and father of three, Matt Schuler, who has 13 pins in his right ankle limiting his mobility.

Schuler was sitting on a wall filming events and repeatedly stated he was not doing anything wrong and was not going anywhere. Officers struck his injured ankle with riot shields and one kicked him in the head four times.

These episodes form part of a growing catalogue of police interactions with native British citizens that many describe as disproportionately aggressive.

The common thread is eroding public trust. When police once failed to protect vulnerable girls from grooming gangs imported through mass migration and shielded by political correctness, and now appear swift to use force against those same communities’ young people, the message sent is corrosive.

Law enforcement exists to serve the people with restraint and equal application of the law—not to manage narratives, enforce selective standards, or act as muscle for a multicultural project that has already exacted a terrible price.

Britons pay for policing through their taxes. They have every right to demand officers who de-escalate rather than escalate against teenagers, who protect the vulnerable instead of dismissing them, and who operate without the stain of two-tier standards.

Accountability mechanisms exist. Body-worn video exists. The public expects both to deliver transparency and consequences where warranted. Without that, resentment will only deepen, and the already fragile contract between police and the communities they are meant to serve will fracture further.

Copyright 2026 m o d e r n i t y

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