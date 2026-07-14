This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

Democrat Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan was recently speaking to a crowd of supporters about the SAVE America Act and she accidentally gave the game away without even seeming to realize it.

Conservatives know why Democrats oppose the act. They want people to be able to vote without IDs so that illegal immigrants can vote.

They keep trying to claim that it’s just too difficult for certain Americans to obtain an ID but that’s ridiculous. You can’t do anything in life today without a valid ID.

Slotkin’s comments take things a step even further.

In the clip below, she actually says:

“The SAVE [America] Act, which would literally allow this administration to rig our democracy so that it would be hard for any Democrat in any state to win any election.”

Watch:

So Slotkin is admitting that if people have to show ID to vote, it will make it hard for any Democrat in any state to win an election.

What does that say about her party?

Do you think it has even crossed Slotkin’s mind that she basically admitted that Democrats need to cheat to win?

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