This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Bernie Sanders, supposed man of the people, who is perpetually warning that America and the world is “moving toward Oligarchy’ has been exposed further as a hypocrite and a fraud.

As we highlighted yesterday, he is unapologetic about flying around on private jets on his “Fight Oligarchy” tour, and even balked at the notion that he would wait in a line for a commercial flight alongside the unwashed masses.

“That’s the only way you can get around, no apologies for that,” Sanders said.

“You think I’m gonna be sitting on a waiting line at United?” He huffed.

But it gets even worse for Bernie, with this photograph:

Ahhhhh it all makes sense now.

That’s why he was begging people for $27 dollars.

Each donation pays for a bagel, and leaves $1 for a tip!

Going to Luxury $600 a night hotels is the ONLY way to do political campaigning.

What’s he gonna do, stay at a Best Western with surrounded by sub-human scum?

Hey, that’s Marxism for you. It always ends up this way.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Copyright 2025 m o d e r n i t y

Share