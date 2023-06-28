‘One of the Biggest Lies in Medicine’ Exposed: The Untold Path to Reversing Type 2 Diabetes & Losing Weight

Originally Published on DailyClout

Imagine this: your refrigerator is so full that you can’t even close it, and the proposed solution to emptying it is to run out to Costco and shop for more groceries six times a day. What would you say to the person who suggested that solution? You would probably think that they are insane.

Not unlike the above scenario, one of the dominant propositions to losing weight is eating several small meals a day. Similar to the refrigerator analogy, if your body has too many calories stored, why would you eat more frequently to get rid of excess calories?

That would logically be the complete opposite of what you should be doing, wouldn’t it? That, at least, is the conclusion that Dr. Jason Fung, a kidney doctor from Canada who pioneered effective treatment for type 2 diabetes, has reached.

According to the CDC, 41.9% of American aged 20 and over are obese, and 73.6% are overweight. So, whatever most Americans are led to believe are effective strategies for losing weight, the data suggests those methods are not working.

Another 37 million Americans are living with diabetes, and about 96 million have prediabetes. According to the Cleveland Clinic, 50% of people with prediabetes will develop type 2 diabetes over the next ten years.

So, we’re talking about negative health implications on a mass scale.

But Dr. Fung conveyed during an interview with The Epoch Times that there is an undisclosed strategy that is effective at addressing both issues. What is that strategy? Intermittent fasting, also known as time-restricted feeding.

Intermittent fasting is an eating pattern that cycles between periods of fasting (not eating) and eating. Many who adopt this eating pattern skip breakfast and have an early dinner to reap the benefits of an extended period of no eating.

Dr. Fung vouched that he has personally witnessed the benefits of fasting in his practice.

“I started using it [recommending intermittent fasting to patients]. I saw just these amazing cases, people with type 2 diabetes that I had been treating for 20 years. All of a sudden, within a month, some of them had completely gotten rid of their type 2 diabetes. So it completely reversed that diabetes. And if you don’t have diabetes, then you’re going to be at much lower risk of diabetic kidney disease, diabetic eye disease, heart attack, stroke. So it wasn’t just some trivial thing.”

The evidence of the benefits is also coming out in studies.

Dr. Fung detailed, “A study came out … in terms of type 2 diabetes, and they used intermittent fasting or a various form called time-restricted eating, and they put [47.2]% of their patients into remission.” “So [47.2]% of the patients,” he said twice for emphasis. “This is crazy. It’s like 50% of the patients, if you treat them the way that we had been taught to (conventionally) treat them, would still have diabetes.”

Dr. Fung continued. “And you think about it, okay, so intermittent fasting, all you’re doing is you’re not eating for a certain period of time, and you’re letting your body — your blood sugar is too high, so you’re going to let your body burn down the sugar. It’s all-natural. There’s no drugs. It’s a dietary treatment that has been used for thousands of years. It’s free. What’s the downside?” he asked.

So, why is this not being shouted from the rooftops?

One likely reason is that it conflicts with the financial interests of breakfast food companies.

“There’s a whole bunch of studies that were published by the breakfast food company companies that said breakfast is the most important meal of the day. There is actually no scientific basis for saying that,” Dr. Fung attested. “There’s no good studies that have really shown any sort of benefit to eating breakfast. But advertising dollars go a long way, so when you repeat it often enough, it becomes sort of dogma.”

Another potential factor is hubris.

“Why there’s so much resistance from universities, predominantly, and academic centers is mind-boggling,” Dr. Fung expressed. “Although it’s mostly that universities and stuff, ivory towers like that always think that if they didn’t come up with it, then it’s stupid, right? That’s generally how they think. So since they didn’t come up with it, it must be stupid because otherwise, [they] would have recommended it already.”

“Well, they can’t face that, right? It’s really tough for them to face that. There are smart things to do that they didn’t come up with. In fact, every diabetes association, the American Diabetes Association, the Canadian Diabetes Association, they all said it [type 2 diabetes] was chronic and progressive. As you got it, you had it for life. They had no possibility of reversal. I said, ‘That’s stupid.’ That’s one of the biggest lies in medicine,” Dr. Fung declared.

“I wrote about it in 2018, and it took them a couple of years. But again, having forced that conversation in 2021, the American Diabetes Association now put out criteria for remission which it had never done for the previous 30 years. It took Diabetes Canada until 2022 to say that, hey, yes, it is a reversible disease.”

“It’s like, gee, you think?” Dr. Fung rebuked. “Everybody knew it already. Every patient for the last 25 years, every doctor, every nurse knew that if you lost weight, your type 2 diabetes would get better. So, therefore, why call it chronic and progressive?”

“It’s reversible,” he attested, “but it’s a dietary disease. Therefore, you need to fix the diet. You can’t use drugs. What they had mixed up was that they thought it was reversible by drugs, which it wasn’t because it was a dietary disease. You have to reverse it with the diet.”

