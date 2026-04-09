This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mr. Right

A once-respected NFL head coach might have just ruined his life over a female reporter.

Things are beginning to really spiral for New England Patriots head honcho Mike Vrabel after he was spotted getting a little touchy with New York Times NFL journalist Dianna Russini at the Ambiente hotel in Sedona, Arizona.

The online theories are running wild. People are a bit miffed over this bizarre, tabloid interaction because of Vrabel’s comments about a Patriots running back, TreVeyon Henderson. Henderson recently shared a video of former Chicago Bulls player and Christian, Jaden Ivey, who was cut from the team in March after describing the NBA’s Pride Month as “unrighteousness.”

Here’s how Vrabel responded to Henderson sharing the video:

I think there is a fine line. I want to tell you, I love TreVeyon. I love the person. He cares deeply about our team. He cares deeply about his faith. He cares deeply about his family, his wife, the people in our building. And so I want them to be able to express what they believe in their heart and in their mind, but also want to make sure that they’re educated. And we want to be inclusive. Everything we want to do [is] to provide an environment for people to want to feel comfortable, but also to share their personal beliefs. And then also, we represent the team. And we represent the organization.

Frankly, I don’t want to get into the weeds of the conspiracy theories that are beginning to take root. I’ll let others hash that out. I simply want to point out that Vrabel’s behavior was incredibly stupid.

You are a married man. You are a famous public figure. Why the heck would you ever put yourself in this position? Why would you ever allow yourself to be photographed with an NFL reporter in this manner?

For now, I will give him the benefit of the doubt. It’s likely this was just an innocent interaction, and the tabloids are turning it into something that it is not.

Regardless, the fact that people are talking about it is an incredibly bad look for Vrabel. I hope there’s nothing more to this story. But we will see.

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