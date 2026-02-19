Image credit: OSCAR GONZALEZ FUENTES, Shutterstock.com

Guest post by Natalie Sandoval

Eileen Gu, the American-born and -raised skier competing for China in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, has been outspoken in her support for abortion.

“Nine percent of abortions are teenagers — and so when I think about my friends, my peers, myself as young female athletes and the amount of time that we have to put into our work and into training, and you know what taking a season off or taking a year off to carry an unwanted pregnancy will do to our careers and to our ambitions is absolutely devastating,” Gu said, according to Aspen Public Radio. Gu was speaking at the Aspen Ideas Festival in 2022, shortly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Nine months of pregnancy, not to mention caring for an infant, are no doubt career stressors. But Gu seems to spare no compassion for the devastation abortion wreaks on human children.

That being said, childbearing is not necessarily a career-ending event for athletes. Nine mothers are competing for Team USA in this year’s Olympics, according to NBC News.

Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries, both mothers, both over 40, earned medals in the women’s monobob. Humphries took home the bronze, Taylor nabbed the gold.

“All those haters that say once you’re 40 you’re over the hill, or once you’re a mom you can’t be back on top of the podium — that’s not true,” Humphries said, according to KSLTV 5.

Meyers Taylor referred to the win as a career high.

“Oh, it’s at the top,” she said, according to KSLTV 5. “Not only Olympic champion, but to be able to do it with both my kids — it’s just incredible.”

Tabitha Peterson, a 36-year-old curler and mother of a toddler, led the U.S. women’s curling team to victory over China on Sunday. That team includes her sister, Tara Peterson, also the mother of a young child.

Italy’s Francesca Lollobrigida won two gold medals in this year’s games. She gave birth to her son, Tommaso, in 2023.

“I show that if women want to keep going skating, and they want to have a family, they can choose the right moment for them, and then with the big help of family and the federation, they can try to keep going,” she said in English, according to NBC.

Lollobrigida’s next goal, she says, is another child.

“I’m at peace. I got whatever I want. My next goal is just to have another baby,” she said, smiling, according to NBC.

“I spoke with my federation president and they said, ‘Well, get another baby and then come back.’”

Contrast these Olympic moms’ remarks, and achievements, with Gu’s myopic vision.

“As an athlete in the system right now, how do you assess the impact of the Supreme Court’s decision on women’s sports?” A panel moderator asked Gu at the 2022 Aspen Ideas Festival.

“Oof, man. I mean, like, I’m an athlete and I’m a model, so my body is my job, right, and so seeing that kind of regulation towards my body, which is quite literally, you know, my biggest focus, all the time is, it’s devastating,” Gu says.

Gu again invokes the “devastating” impact of pregnancy on her career. She is entirely self-focused. And takes for granted that the fetus’ body is the same as the mother’s body. Besides, why not just avoid having sex? Or avoid having sex with a condom? These should be fairly easy tasks for a girl smart enough to gain admittance to Stanford University.

