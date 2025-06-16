This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Strikes between Israel and Iran have escalated significantly in both scale and lethality, with Tehran deploying hypersonic missiles in direct attacks against Israeli cities.

In response, the Israeli Defense Forces have executed a coordinated air campaign targeting key pillars of the Iranian regime's operational capacity—most notably the IRGC's crude oil export infrastructure, high-value military assets, and critical command-and-control facilities (strike roadmap laid out last fall). The scope and precision of these strikes suggest a deliberate strategy to degrade the regime's ability to function both economically and militarily, potentially placing the IRGC on a quick crash course toward systemic failure.

Simultaneously, within the U.S., a separate destabilization force unfolded this weekend.

Our preliminary assessment of the command and control structures supporting the 'No Kings' color revolution operation by the Democratic Party has been propped up through dark money networks that continue to finance radical left-wing NGOs engaged in what appears to be a sustained, low-grade color revolution during the day and riots at night. These NGOs, operating with logistical sophistication, have aimed to undermine societal cohesion and erode public trust in the Trump administration.

On Saturday, a coordinated series of demonstrations unfolded across major metropolitan areas, including New York, Denver, Chicago, Houston, Seattle, Portland, and Los Angeles. The protests—supported by a network of nearly 200 entities, many of which include ideologically aligned and far-left NGOs—appear to follow a highly structured mobilization effort reminiscent of prior failed "Tesla Takedown" operations observed earlier this year.

On Friday, Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer published a report linking the rogue NGOs behind the 'No Kings' front operation—quarterbacking the broader color revolution effort—as receiving a "$114.8 million from the Arabella dark money network and how these professional protest organizations use tax dollars as a force multiplier.

Notably, the demographic composition of participants was strikingly consistent across many of the protest areas: predominantly elderly, white, college-educated liberal elites with many of whom are likely regular viewers of leftist corporate media brainwashing networks, such as MSNBC, CNBC, The View, and so on.

As the evening unfolded and the retirement homes called back their revolutionary Boomer protesters for dinner, medication, and the nightly MSNBC shows, isolated urban unrest began to materialize in several cities. Notably, Portland and Los Angeles saw leftist groups with younger foot soldiers on the streets escalate from protest to riot in a short fashion.

The capacity at which the Democratic Party and their corporate overclass of The Blob's (deep state) ability to replicate (again) Black Lives Matter-like color revolution against President Trump via their network of rogue NGOs (funded by...) appears to be waning and may be an inflection point for the party that has chosen to escalate out of judicial warfare to kinetic action in the streets.

Terrible optics for the No Kings movement came early Saturday when a former appointee of Democratic Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, with No Kings literature in his vehicle, allegedly assassinated a Minnesota state representative and wounded a state senator.

Ahead of the protest/riots, CBS News acted as a PR megaphone for the unrest movement.

Paging FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr… What's your take on this?

Meanwhile, the FBI and House Republicans are finally getting serious about these rogue networks of revolutionary leftist NGOs sowing discord with the aim of mass social unrest.

Weird, right?

And this...

…

