The speed at which progressive indoctrination was introduced into the US public school system was a disturbing reminder of the fragility of western education.

The process has been ongoing for many years, primarily in universities, but the real leftist blitz on grades K-12 started around ten years ago when a quiet conspiracy of LGBT and CRT indoctrination was implemented by teachers unions, NGOs and the Department of Education.

At first, the fallback policy was denial. Democrats and leftist teachers groups accused critics of "conspiracy theory" when propaganda lessons were uncovered. School officials actively protected teachers from parent scrutiny, even going so far as to argue that parents had "no right" to know what their children were being taught in class.

This madness continued until the dam broke in 2022-2023 and the agenda was fully exposed.

At that point, leftists admitted to the indoctrination campaign but asserted that it was their job to socially engineer the next generation to be "more inclusive" in their thinking. In other words, children must be conditioned to accept woke degeneracy as normal, for the greater good.

Woke programming was not limited to blue states; blue cities within red states had the same problem. It wasn't until parents and red state leaders intervened that things began to change and verbal warnings were not enough. Many activist teachers had to be fired - They believed their ideology was more important than the wishes of parents.

Many states have now passed legislation to remove woke messaging from public schools, but the danger of subversive activism remains.

Leftist teachers can easily revert back to the old methods of subtlety and denial, brainwashing young minds while pretending as if they are following basic lesson plans.

The state of Oklahoma has devised a way to prevent future leftist infiltration: A certification test for incoming teachers designed to weed out woke devotees and lay the ground rules for what does and does not cross the line.

The test may be applied to all new teachers, or specifically to teachers trained in blue states like California and New York that require progressive indoctrination. The state Department of Education, headed by Oklahoma schools Superintendent Ryan Walters, will implement the new certifications.

The "America First Test" was designed with the help of Prager University, a conservative organization which produces educational videos and other materials debunking far-left arguments.

Oklahoma is offering teaching bonuses that go up to $50,000 to attract educators from across the nation and has seen a dramatic increase in applicants wanting to come to the state. The new test is meant to ensure they identify teachers with activist views before they end up in the system. Oklahoma, like many others in the US, has a persisting teacher shortage.

The bottom line is that the teachers are the contact point for most American children when it comes to academia and they determine if a student learns writing, history, math, science, or ideology. Leftists have understood the value of exploiting the teacher dynamic for a long time. Controlling the point of contact is essential for ensuring that young minds are not damaged by insane cultism. So, either the teachers need to be vetted, or the kids must be home schooled. There is no other way.

Some critics suggest that leftist teachers could simply lie on the test, though, the certification could also act as a kind of employee agreement showing that they were legally informed of what subjects are not acceptable in the classroom.

In other words, if they violate those restrictions they can't claim ignorance and it may be easier to fire them.

