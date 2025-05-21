This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

The O’Keefe Media Group released first-ever footage of the mysterious gold-domed building interior of Jeffrey Epstein’s temple following his arrest.

The footage received by OMG shows a 360 degree view of Epstein’s temple with a celestial ceiling, astrological figures and bizarre statues.

Many of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes were committed on his private island Little St. James in the Caribbean.

Watch:

The O’Keefe Media Group last Friday released newly-obtained images from Jeffrey Epstein’s island bedroom.

The footage shows speed dial labels on an alleged sex trafficker’s landline telephones, revealing associates Epstein called frequently from his private island bedroom.

Watch:

Last Thursday the O’Keefe Media Group released never-before-seen footage of Jeffrey Epstein’s Island library.

The library was full of bizarre statues, unusual objects and even cryptic messages left by Epstein.

James O’Keefe said the cryptic messages written on a chalkboard were likely left by Epstein. The words included “Power,” “Deception,” “Mirror in Face” and “Dank Brain.”

“Handwriting analysis reveals strong similarities between these markings and the note recovered from Epstein’s prison cell, prior to his death,” O’Keefe said.

Watch:

OMG also released video showing a creepy image of a baby in a sink holding a phallic toy near Epstein’s kitchen table.

Watch:

