Guest post by Cristina Laila

James O’Keefe and his team went undercover inside of the Minnesota mob and got the leftist agitators to admit who’s funding the anti-ICE protests.

“Our team went undercover inside the mob and was surrounded as agitators admitted what groups they worked with on hidden cameras. An entire network of NGOs, unions, and activist groups including “SEIU”, “Make the Road New York”, and the “Independent Socialist Group” are all behind this chaos,” James O’Keefe said.

“We were accused of being “feds,” chased, teargassed, hit, and forced to retreat when our team was being attacked and threatened. We received death threats via text messages and were followed to each location we were at,” O’Keefe said.

“The autonomous zone we were in had zero police present, press were interrogated about their identity, and anyone who was not on their side became a target,” O’Keefe said.

“We’re [Independent Socialist Group] an international organization fighting ICE,” one of the protestors, Peggy Wang, admitted.

James said a hodgepodge of NGOs and nonprofits are funding the anti-ICE protests.

Another nonprofit, “Make The Road New York,” received $16 million in government grants.

At one point a leftist agitator ambushed James and his team.

“Not press! Not press! That’s a f*cking Fed!” leftists shouted at James and his team.

James and his team were forced to retreat after agitators threw projectiles at them.

“It’s all about greed, money, and power,” James said.

The agitators had spotters in the hotel where the O’Keefe Media Group team was staying.

WATCH:

