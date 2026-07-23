The Vigilant Fox

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jsinton
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Trump placed himself in a bind by trying to cut the head off the snake, hoping it would die. But the headless snake did not die, and now it has no head, just a body. It can't survive long, but it's not even smart enough to know when it's dead.

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