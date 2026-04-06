This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

In yet another jaw-dropping display of elite hypocrisy, Barack Obama’s Chicago Presidential Center – long derided as the “Tower of Doom” – now requires proof of U.S. citizenship or lawful permanent residency just to enter a ticket giveaway for its grand opening ceremony on June 18, 2026.

While Democrats in Washington relentlessly push policies that treat America’s borders like an open invitation, the Obama Foundation has quietly imposed strict eligibility rules for its own high-profile event.

The sweepstakes for two free tickets, complete with a potential $1,500 travel stipend for winners living 100 miles or more away, is explicitly limited to U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents who are legal residents of the 50 states, D.C., or Puerto Rico and at least 18 years old.

Kayleigh McEnany cut straight to the point: “Why do we have stricter standards for the Obama library than for voting?”

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) delivered the obvious answer: “Well, because Democrats would like to allow non-citizens to vote in American elections.”

X users were equally unforgiving.

This latest twist exposes the double standard at the heart of the modern left: secure the perimeter around Obama’s $1 billion vanity project while demanding the rest of America absorb an unchecked invasion.

As we’ve previously highlighted, tower is almost complete, with the “headache-inducing” narcissistic addition of chopped-up excerpts from Obama’s 2015 Selma speech etched across the facade.

That update only amplified mockery of the prison-like monstrosity, already ballooning toward $1 billion in costs while displacing South Side residents as rents doubled from $800 to over $1,800 for two-bedroom apartments. Locals rightly called out how such developments “displace the very people they say they want to improve it for.”

The $1 billion Presidential Library resembles a “Tower of Doom” – a concrete bunker sucking the life out of Chicago’s South Side, complete with DEI contractor lawsuits over poor performance and racial discrimination claims.

Taxpayers were stuck with a $200 million-plus infrastructure bill despite claims of private funding, while the foundation scrambled with just $116 million in reserves against $230 million in remaining costs.

Obama’s team can demand verified legal status for a glorified selfie opportunity at his ego monument, yet the same political machine fights tooth and nail against basic citizenship verification at the ballot box. Meanwhile, everyday Americans foot the bill for the fallout.

The Tower of Doom stands as a fitting monument – not to hope and change, but to the insulated arrogance of a political class that preaches open borders for thee but ironclad gates for me.

Copyright 2026 m o d e r n i t y

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