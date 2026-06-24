This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

A federal judge on Wednesday permanently banned Trump from implementing his executive order that required proof of citizenship when they register to vote.

Boston-based US District Judge Denise Casper, an Obama appointee, said the Constitution “does not grant the President any specific powers over elections.”

The DOJ will immediately appeal.

“A federal judge on Wednesday permanently barred President Donald Trump’s administration from implementing most of his first executive order on elections, part of which sought to require people to show documentary proof of citizenship when they register to vote. The judge agreed that the Constitution gives states and Congress the authority to regulate elections, and that Trump’s requirements violated the separation of powers,” the Associated Press reported.

In March 2025, President Trump signed Executive Order 14248: Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections.

“Free, fair, and honest elections unmarred by fraud, errors, or suspicion are fundamental to maintaining our constitutional Republic. The right of American citizens to have their votes properly counted and tabulated, without illegal dilution, is vital to determining the rightful winner of an election,” the executive order said.

“Under the Constitution, State governments must safeguard American elections in compliance with Federal laws that protect Americans’ voting rights and guard against dilution by illegal voting, discrimination, fraud, and other forms of malfeasance and error. Yet the United States has not adequately enforced Federal election requirements that, for example, prohibit States from counting ballots received after Election Day or prohibit non-citizens from registering to vote,” the executive order said.

“Several Federal laws, including 18 U.S.C. 1015 and 611, prohibit foreign nationals from registering to vote or voting in Federal elections,” Trump said.

This is why President Trump has repeatedly called on the Senate to pass the SAVE America Act which would require a valid ID before registering to vote in a federal election, proof of citizenship and no mail-in ballots.

The SAVE America Act is currently stalled in the Senate.

President Trump on Wednesday appeared on Capitol Hill to attend a Senate lunch to discuss the SAVE America Act.

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