Guest post by Margaret Flavin

Wajahat Ali, an op-ed writer for The New York Times and columnist for The Daily Beast, recently unleashed a bigoted anti-white tirade on social media.

Ali, a Pakistani-descent Muslim whose parents came to the U.S. in 1965, seems unappreciative of his opportunity to live the American dream. Instead, he sees his family’s entry into the United States as proof that White Americans’ days are numbered.

In a video shared on social media, Ali said, “You have lost. You lost.”

“The mistake that you made is you let us in in the first place.”

“That’s the thing with brown people. I’m going to say this as a brown person, there’s a lot of us. Like a lot. There’s like 1. 2 billion in India. There’s more than 200 million in Pakistan, there’s like 170 million in Bangladesh. Those are just the people there. I’m not even talking about the folks who are expats or immigrants.”

“There’s a bunch of us, and we breed. We’re a breeding people. And the problem is you let us in in 1965. There were a few of us beforehand. But once you let one of us in, you know what happens with brown folks? Our grandmother comes, our grandfather comes, our uncle comes, our aunt comes, our cousin comes, our second cousin comes, our third cousin comes. Then we have kids, a bunch of kids.”

“And then guess what? Some white women, the Western civilization women, the pure women, the American women, ‘the Rust Belt’ women, the real women, they like some of us brown folks. We don’t take them. They come to us.”

“We’re embedded. We are everywhere. We are everywhere.”

“I’ve traveled this country. I’m going to speak as a brown person. Brown people are everywhere. There will be a Patel Motel or there will be a Desi restaurant everywhere.”

“I want you to realize this: You have lost.”

“Your story is a shi**y story filled with misery.”

“It’s filled with bland chicken. It’s filled with terrible, terrible dry ass meat.”

“Your music sucks. All your culture sucks. Nobody, that’s why the kids listen to Black people and their music. That’s why the kids love Latinos.”

“Your parties suck because they’re monochromatic. Our parties have better food, better music, better-looking w”omen.

Watch:

Ali’s parents were arrested and convicted following Operation Cyberstorm, a two-year undercover operation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against illegal copying of software.

In 2007, the Justice Department announced that the defendants operated a scheme to obtain over $29 million worth of discounted software under false pretenses.

Per the Department of Justice in 2007:

United States Attorney Scott N. Schools announced that defendants Mirza Ali and Sameena Ali, husband and wife, and defendants Keith Griffen and William Glushenko, were sentenced yesterday for their role in devising a scheme to defraud Microsoft Corporation by obtaining discounted software under false pretenses. The scheme involved purchasing more than $29 million worth of software that was steeply discounted for academic institutions, and United States District Court Judge, Claudia Wilken sentenced Mirza Ali, 60, of Fremont and Sameena Ali, 53, also of Fremont, to 60 months imprisonment, forfeiture in the amount of $5,105,977, restitution to Microsoft Corporation in the amount of $20,000,000, 3 years of supervised release, and $3,000 in special assessments. Keith Griffen, 56, of Oregon City, Oregon, was sentenced to 33 months of imprisonment, restitution to Microsoft Corporation in the amount of $20,000,000, 3 years of supervised release, and $900 in special assessments. William Glushenko, 66, was sentenced to 1 year probation and 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty to misprision of a felony. The Alis, former owners of Samtech Research Inc., were convicted on November 28, 2006, of 30 counts of conspiracy, mail fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering. Mr. Griffen, was convicted of nine counts of conspiracy, mail fraud, and wire fraud. According to the evidence presented in a stipulated bench trial, from January 1997 through January 2001, the Alis and Mr. Griffen formed several nominee corporations and purchased existing corporations holding Microsoft licensing agreements for the purpose of participating in Microsoft’s Authorized Education Reseller (AER) program, a program that provides Microsoft software at steeply discounted prices for resale to academic institutions only. In 1996, after the Alis were audited by Microsoft and removed from the AER program for failure to comply with its terms, the Alis formed new corporations in the names of others to disguise their identity from Microsoft and reenter the AER program. In 1999, when Microsoft stopped accepting AER applications from new corporations, the Alis and Mr. Griffen, in the names of others, bought small companies throughout the United States that held Microsoft AER licensing agreements and thereafter continued to purchase academic software products. Using these nominee entities, the Alis and their co-conspirators purchased more than $29 million worth of AER software from Microsoft and sold this software to non-academic entities, in violation of the Microsoft agreement, for a profit of more than $5 million. The Alis were also convicted of laundering the proceeds of this scheme, including purchasing real property in the name of their college age son and wiring more than $300,000 of the proceeds from the illegal sales of the Microsoft educational software to Pakistan.

