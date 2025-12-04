This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang presented Joe Rogan’s audience with a vision of AI so dominant it could rewrite reality itself.

Huang layed out a future where human knowledge completely takes a backseat to silicon brains in the very near future.

“In the future… maybe two or three years, 90% of the world’s knowledge will likely be generated by AI,” Huang told Rogan, his tone matter-of-fact as if charting tomorrow’s weather.

Rogan, no stranger to wild ideas, shot back: “That’s crazy.”

“I know, but it’s just fine,” Huang replied coolly.

“But it’s just fine?” an incredulous Rogan pressed.

“Let me tell you why,” Huang offered, stating “It’s because, what difference does it make to me that I am learning from a textbook that was generated by a bunch of people I didn’t know, or… knowledge generated by AI computers that are assimilating all of these and resynthesizing things. To me, I don’t think there’s a whole lot of difference.”

Huang didn’t consider that when AI hallucinates facts or parrots woke nonsense from its training data cesspools, it becomes a tool ripe for manipulation by those who peddle stuff like climate hysteria or open borders.

Huang’s brushing aside AI safety fears isn’t bold; it’s blind to how this tech could supercharge ideological insanity if left unchecked.

However, in a rare show of spine from Big Tech, Huang declared President Trump “our president” and urged America to rally behind him, exposing the petty sabotage from those who can’t stomach success unless it’s their guy calling the shots.

He looked straight at Joe Rogan and said: “President Trump is my president. He is our president,” adding “Just because it’s President Trump, [many] want him to be wrong.”

“I think the United States, we all have to realise he is our president. We want him to succeed because… it helps everybody, all of us succeed,” the CEO added.

The remarks comes amid Huang’s whirlwind D.C. tour, where he huddled with Trump and Senate Republicans to slash export red tape on AI chips, warning that patchwork state regulations could cripple U.S. dominance.

Huang lobbied hard against bills like the GAIN AI Act that would kneecap U.S. chip sales abroad. It was a “wise” move by Congress to spike it, Huang said, equating it to other “detrimental” policies that’d hand the AI edge to Beijing.

China is already nipping at our heels on multiple fronts, Huang warned, with their Belt and Road Initiative funneling cash into tech that could eclipse American innovation overnight.

Trump’s energy push, defying the green zealots who’ve vilified fossil fuels, gets Huang’s nod as a game-changer, the kind of grit that’s “saving the AI industry” by powering data centers without apology.

Trump, ever the dealmaker, called Huang a “smart man” post-meeting, signaling the kind of pro-growth alliance that’s already turbocharging the economy.

Earlier this week, Elon Musk teased his “Galaxy Mind” venture, solar-powered AI satellites orbiting deep space, mashing SpaceX launches, Tesla batteries, and xAI brains into a cosmic supercomputer.

Musk sees it as humanity’s insurance policy, beaming our knowledge off-planet before some black-swan disaster wipes the slate.

Can an optimistic vision of AI overcome the darker side? There are currently frightening fakes flooding culture like digital termites. As we highlighted, the likes of “Solomon Ray,” a chart-topping “soul singer” unmasked as pure AI slop.

AI is not just mimicking hits, it’s spawning them, with one in three daily streams now machine-made. Platforms like Deezer admit 97% of people can’t spot the fraud, turning art into an algorithmic con.

Huang’s “no difference” line ignores how these ghosts erode soul, authenticity, and jobs—paving the way for a world scripted by code, not creators.

Huang’s vision thrills, but it demands guardrails. Truth over woke programming, and America over adversaries.

