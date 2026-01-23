This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

The nurse who wished White House Press Secretary to suffer a severe 4th degree tear during childbirth has been fired.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Leavitt announced in December that she is expecting a baby girl in May 2026.

This will be her second child.

“The greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for – a baby girl coming in May 2026.☺️” Leavitt said in an Instagram post.

“My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother. My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth,” she said.

“I am also extremely grateful to President Trump and our Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support, and for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House,” Leavitt said.

“2026 is going to be a great year and I am so excited to be a girl mom!” Leavitt added.

In a viral video, the nurse graphically wished that Leavitt suffer traumatic injuries during childbirth.

“I hope you f*cking rip from bow to stern and never sh*t normally again, you c*nt,” she said.

WATCH:

A separate nurse in Ohio also wished a traumatic birth for Leavitt.

