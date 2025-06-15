This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Rep. Julie von Haefen attended the “No Kings” protest yesterday in North Carolina holding an effigy of what appeared to be the decapitated heads of Trump and his senior policy advisor Stephen Miller.

“Amazing turnout all across the Triangle today, including this event at the Capitol hosted by @wakedems and @ncdemocrats #lfg #nokings #nokingsprotest #nokingsinamerica #raleigh #raleighnc,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

As well as the gruesome heads of Trump and Miller, von Haefen appeared to be waving a banner that said: “In These Difficult Times, Some Cuts May Be Necessary.”

Stephen Miller’s forehead was also engraved with a swastika, a reference to Nazi symbolism. Miller himself is Jewish.

Von Haefen’s gruesome stunt was particularly iill-timed given that hours before, two members of the Minnesota legislature were shot by a man posing as police, killing Speaker Emeritus Melissa Hortmun and her husband.

She has served as the state representative for the 36th district since 2019.

Her campaign biography states:

Julie von Haefen has represented the 36th District in the North Carolina House of Representatives since January 1, 2019. She serves on the Appropriations, Appropriations Health and Human Services, Education K-12, Ethics, and Military/Veterans Affairs committees in the House. Rep. von Haefen was a Parent Teacher Association (PTA) leader at the school, county and state level. She served as the President of the Wake County PTA Council and on the Executive Board for five years. Rep. von Haefen also served on the North Carolina PTA Board of Directors from 2017-2019 and was the State Advocacy Chair and Federal Legislative Chair for NCPTA. Rep. von Haefen is a fierce advocate for North Carolina’s public schools and is still a proud member of the PTA at the schools her children attend in Wake County. ​In addition to her work with PTA, Rep. von Haefen is a certified Guardian ad Litem in Wake County and is a longtime Meals on Wheels volunteer. She also works as a substitute teacher with Wake County Public Schools and has substituted at many schools in District 36.

Von Haefen appears to be sheltering herself from criticism by locking her X account.

The stunt brings back memories of the disgraced comedian Kathy Griffin, whose career and life went into meltdown after she held up a photo of Trump’s decapitated head shortly after he took office in 2017.

