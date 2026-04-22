The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Dan
4h

I feel that we are the closest to a global Nuclear War that the world has ever been. Russia, China are not going to kneel and kiss Trumps Ring as he demands. I actually believe that Israel will be the country to set off the fireworks. Possibly on the Persians. Which will likely cause Pakistan to respond. But that’s just a hunch no solid evidence all entirely speculative. 🤨 Kennedy was right.

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