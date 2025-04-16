This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

President Trump was not pleased to see his old nemesis, Joe Biden, emerge from hibernation to trash him in front of millions of Americans.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Biden delivered a speech last night to the National Conference of Advocates, Counselors and Representatives for the Disabled in Chicago. This marked Biden’s first major public speech since leaving office.

After noting he once saw “colored” children on the school bus while growing up in Delaware, Biden lashed out against the Trump Administration and Elon Musk’s DOGE team for cutting government waste and fraud.

“Why are they doing this now?” Biden complained as he attacked DOGE. “Well, they’re following that old line from tech startups. The quote is move fast, break things. They’re certainly breaking things.”

“It’s devastating for millions of people, and the psychological pressure we put people under by having this debate is absolutely devastating,” Biden added. “In 100 days, this new administration has done so much damage & so much destruction.

Biden also started screaming out of nowhere as he accused Republicans of targeting Social Security.

“It’s about dignity. Simple dignity! Everyone! Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity… regardless of who they are!” Biden said.

Trump responded this morning to Biden’s disgusting words with a savage statement on Truth Social. He ripped Joe Biden as “the worst president” in American history while rightfully slamming him for deliberately letting tens of millions of illegal aliens and drugs flow through the Southern border unchecked.

Biden’s sinister actions on immigration cost countless innocent Americans their lives and shattered families all across the country.

“Sleepy Joe Biden, THE WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES, has allowed millions and millions of Criminals, many of them murderers, drug dealers, and people released from prisons and mental institutions from all around the world, to enter our Country through it’s very dangerous and ill conceived Open Border,” Trump wrote. “Sorry, but it’s my job to get these killers and thugs out of here. THAT’S WHAT I GOT ELECTED TO DO. MAGA!”

Trump also posted a video seemingly mocking Biden’s comments on seeing “colored kids” on the bus. Ouch.

