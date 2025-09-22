This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

A New Jersey teacher resigned after backlash over her response to conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Elizabeth Clark, a fifth-grade math teacher at Katharine D. Malone Elementary in Rockaway Township, wrote on Facebook, “Some people have to die – buh bye,” just hours after Kirk was shot dead at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, according to the NY Post, who posted screenshots.

The Post writes that her remark outraged local residents.

“Public assassination and celebrating it is detrimental to the children,” one speaker said at a school board meeting Tuesday, where calls for Clark’s removal mounted. The board later confirmed she had resigned during a private session.

Clark told the Daily Record she was put on leave the next day and claimed she was “doxxed” online.

One resident said: "If this teacher saw what happened, was happy about it, jumped for joy in her own house, we would never have known about it. But the minute you post it online, it's an extreme lapse in judgment, right? So if that kind of lapse in judgment is happening by a teacher at our school, I don't think they should be teaching our children."

“I resigned because I feared for my safety,” she said. “And me being present at the school would have caused safety concerns for the children. I did not feel Rockaway could protect me and keep me safe.”

"There's a lot of untruths out there. I just don't know what this world is coming to," she said.

Neither do we, Liz. Neither do we.

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

Share