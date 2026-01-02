This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Margaret Flavin

Independent journalist Nick Shirley took over the news cycle and shamed legacy media with his explosive 42-minute video, which uncovered over $110 million in alleged taxpayer-funded fraud at Somali-run daycare centers in Minnesota. He has already garnered over 132 million views of his work.

Exposing the truth has put Shirley in danger. He revealed he’s receiving death threats and warnings that he’ll be “Kirked,” a sinister reference to being assassinated, following his documentation of empty daycares raking in millions while showing no signs of actual childcare.

OAN’s Stella Escobedo noted on X that the explosive findings are “an indictment on mainstream because they FAILED Americans.”

Shirley responded that the legacy media will “go insane” over what is coming next.

“Just wait until I post part 2, they are going to go insane.”

Legacy media seems more interested in investigating and attacking Shirley than they do exposing the fraud perpetuated against American taxpayers.

CNN’s Whitney Wild attempted to downplay Shirley’s explosive findings, but instead was utterly annihilated.

Wild argued that federal authorities had already issued over 80 indictments in related cases, suggesting the matter was under control and had been ongoing for years.

“Why did I show up one day in Minnesota, go to all these daycares with no children, receiving millions of dollars? We uncovered nearly $110 million in fraud in one day,” Shirley fired back.

He noted the media’s posturing on X sharing, “Mainstream media is more mad at me then they are at the FACT that billions of YOUR dollars are being used for fraudulent business.”

“I am not an enemy of the people, they are.”

“I’m with you, they are against you.”

“Remember that.”

