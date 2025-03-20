This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

While the FBI investigates far-left terrorist attacks against Tesla service centers, showrooms, Supercharging networks, and vehicles, the radical Soros-funded non-profit Indivisible is preparing to launch a multi-city offensive against the American company in the coming days.

Anti-DEI crusader Robby Starbuck explained more about the rogue non-profit with dirty Soros monies:

Over the next few days you're going to see an organized progressional protest effort at Tesla stores put together by a group called Indivisible. George Soros foundation has given Indivisible nearly $8 million dollars for their "activism". They're calling these "Tesla takedown" events and they're doing it in the midst of a domestic terror spree targeting Tesla and Tesla owners. They have these planned across the entire country. These images are just six examples. How can this not be seen as encouraging more violence and terrorism? I personally think that any violence occurring near locations they've chosen should result in Soros, his foundation, Indivisible and their founders being held criminally accountable as co-conspirators. The indivisible founders are Ezra Levin and his wife Leah Greenberg. They became "resistance" figures during Trump's first term and their work is celebrated by elected Democrats. So yeah, it's clear to me that the Democrats and their typical thugs are organizing this insanity. There's reportedly even a form protest leaders can fill out to receive "reimbursement" payments for their protests.

There has been a series of domestic terrorism incidents nationwide by far-left Democrats targeting Tesla showrooms, service centers, Superchargers, and vehicles. The latest occurred on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

On Wednesday night, FBI deputy director Dan Bongino said the agency is investigating attacks targeting Tesla.

One day earlier, Attorney General Pam Bondi threatened "severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes."

Elon Musk previously wrote on X that an investigation found five ActBlue-funded groups have fueled Tesla protests in recent weeks, including Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project, and Democratic Socialists of America (AoC's party).

Crazed Ezra Levin is the mastermind behind the Indivisible...

At least one far-left group published the addresses of Tesla locations and owners on a map, previously hosted on a now-defunct website, that served as a targeting tool for anarcho-terrorists.

Meanwhile, the failed 2024 Democratic vice presidential nominee wished death on the American company.

Unhinged Democrats attacking an American company - whether by firebombing vehicles or publishing target lists online for anarcho-terrorists - creates disastrous optics for a party already in disarray and resorting to communist revolutionary tactics. Meanwhile, the latest NBC News and CNN polls show the party has hit its lowest approval ratings on record: 27% and 29%, respectively.

