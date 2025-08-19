Image credit: All-Pro Reels, Flickr.com

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson triggered a full-on liberal meltdown after sharing a Charlie Kirk post on social media Sunday.

Jackson reposted Kirk’s message, “It’s all about Jesus,” which critics seized on because it came from the Turning Point USA founder, a frequent target of the left for his opposition to diversity programs and support for President Donald Trump.

Jackson, who often shares his Christian faith online, has previously posted similar messages without sparking comparable outrage.

Jackson frequently shares Bible verses and Christian-themed images without much contention, but critics fixated on this post because it came from Kirk.

The reaction split quickly: detractors flooded the comments with hostility, while others noted the uproar was less about the words themselves than about their source.

“Lama don’t know who buddy is. He just saw the caption and reposted,” one user wrote.

“Its not the message its just cause its Charlie Kirk. 🤣,” another person said.

“It’s not because Jesus bro, It’s because it’s Kirk and he’s a known racist. Stop trying to conflate it,” user MarqMoney said.

“Kirk is outright racist and would easily throw Lamar to the cotton fields,” another critic added. “It’s so tone deaf.”

“Lamar Jackson out here retweeting Charlie Kirk,” another wrote. ”

Hope he continues to choke in the playoffs,” one user chimed in.

Jackson has since reposted five additional posts centered around Christianity, but those looking to find this problematic retweet are sure to locate it with ease.

