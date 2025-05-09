This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

No one is above the law.

The Mayor of Newark was arrested for criminal trespass on Friday after storming an ICE detention facility.

Mayor Ras Baraka joined members of Congress to inspect the Delaney Hall detention facility in New Jersey when all hell broke loose.

In February, ICE announced it was expanding detention capacity with the Delaney Hall facility.

“This detention center is the first to open under the new administration,” said acting ICE Director Caleb Vitello in February. “The location near an international airport streamlines logistics, and helps facilitate the timely processing of individuals in our custody as we pursue President Trump’s mandate to arrest, detain and remove illegal aliens from our communities.”

“The facility will expand ICE’s detention capacity in the Northeast, enhancing the agency’s ability to manage the region’s growing enforcement and removal operations,” ICE said.

Of course, this angered the Democrats because they want illegal alien killers roaming around communities.

An altercation broke out at Delaney Hall and Mayor Baraka was cuffed and led away by law enforcement.

According to News12NJ, Baraka was shouting at agents after he gained entry through the gate.

Interim US Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba said Mayor Baraka was taken into custody after he ignored multiple warnings from DHS agents.

“The Mayor of Newark, Ras Baraka, committed trespass and ignored multiple warnings from Homeland Security Investigations to remove himself from the ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey this afternoon. He has willingly chosen to disregard the law. That will not stand in this state. He has been taken into custody. NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW,” Alina Habba said.

