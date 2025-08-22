Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines (left) and District Judge Kevin Mullins (right).(WKYT)

New accusations have been made against a slain judge in Letcher County, KY. Judge Kevin Mullins, who was assassinated in his chambers by the county’s Sheriff, Shawn “Mickey” Stines, was alleged to have run or participated in a “sex-for-favors” scandal involving sheriff’s deputies and inmates.

In September 2024, Sheriff Stines was filmed on security cameras engaging with Mullins in his chambers, making phone calls on both his and the judge’s cell phones, and then firing eight shots, killing the judge. Later, it would come out that Stines first used his phone to call his daughter. When that call was unsuccessful, he used the judge’s phone to dial her number. Almost immediately following the calls, Stines shot Mullins, who was hiding under his desk.

Prior to the confrontation in the chambers, a Kentucky State Police detective said the two had lunch together with several others. During the lunch, Mullins asked Stines if they needed to meet privately in his chambers for an unknown reason.

In December 2024, a woman who had sued the Letcher County Sheriff’s Department in federal court came forward with more information regarding Judge Mullins’ sexual misconduct. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Sabrina Adkins said that she had watched a video of Mullins having sex with a female inmate in his chambers.

A co-plaintiff in that lawsuit died of a drug overdose after the suit was filed, according to The Mountain Eagle.

The lawsuit alleged that these sexual encounters with Judge Mullins and Deputy Ben Fields, who was convicted of third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy, were in exchange for favorable treatment while in jail and on home incarceration. Fields was sentenced to six months in prison and six and a half years’ probation.

Now, NewsNation’s “Banfield” has conducted two exclusive interviews with witnesses to the sex-for-favors scandal.

Tya Adams said that she knew Mullins before he became a judge because her sister worked for him when he was the Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney. Adams claimed her first sexual interaction with him came when she was supposed to learn how to take a deposition, according to her interview.

“I gave him oral with my shirt pulled down, and whenever we were done, he threw money in my face and told me to clean myself up and reminded me that I knew better than to tell my sister,” Adams told NewsNation.

From then on, Adams claims, Mullins introduced her to his friends, other lawyers, and engaged in “sex parties, performed shows, and had sex with them for money.”

Adams was asked if she felt like she could say no. She quickly responded, “No.” She continued, “They would make sure to make you feel as small and degraded and belittled as possible. To take your power away, you know.”

She then acknowledged that “we were having fun, too…we were doing drugs, we [were] doing coke, a lot of cocaine, partying. It wasn’t like they were…raping…like physically when they hear the word ‘rape.’ It was consensual. It was the thing that we were so young, and they used it against us to destroy our lives later…with the legal system…CPS…systematically removing your whole life…piece by piece.”

Asked if she had sex with him after he became a judge, Adams said, “Yeah. I’ve had sex with him in the chambers…upstairs.” She then said that the room in the shooting video that was published was not the original chambers.

In another interview, NewsNation spoke with Sarah Davis, a former deputy jailer. Davis said had never actually seen any of the sexual conduct, but heard “nasty and sickening” stories.

Davis said she thought of the jail as a “brothel.” She mentioned a female colleague who she claimed would take male inmates into a lockable storage room and, sometimes others would take their victims up to the courthouse itself after hours.

According to Davis, supervisors would sign out inmates and bring them home to engage in sexual favors.

When asked what inmates would get in return for the sexual favors, Davis said, “If they’re sleeping with the guards, it’s mostly for things like cigarettes, time out of the cell, pops, commissary, things like that.”

Davis believed that after Sheriff Stines shot Mullins, “a lot of the corruption was going to come out” and the Sheriff “either knew something or something was going on that he knew about” and that “he was doing something to protect us.”

Mullins at one point invited Davis herself to what she believed was a sex party. Twice. She declined both times.

Despite pressure from former colleagues to remain silent, Adams said she is speaking out for future generations.

As far as Sheriff Stines’ trial, defense attorneys have requested a $50,000 bond, claiming that he is not a flight risk or a security risk. Prosecutors contend that capital offenses in Kentucky are not eligible for bail.

Additional arguments were ordered by Circuit Judge Christopher Cohron to be submitted by September 2nd.

