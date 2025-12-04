The Vigilant Fox

weedom1
23m

This "blacklist" is open, with Trump admin arguing against the already public media claims about him.

It is a much more straightforward approach than the prior administration's requests for people to be banned from social media and YouTube.

The blacklists prior to this time were more secretive, and included those who professed their religious beliefs and adherence, or their political opposition to the current regime. Government actions against these people and groups were covert and involved such agencies as the IRS.

In other words, this cat, (and worse) has been out of the bag for many decades at the very least.

Barbara Charis
39m

About the new Journal Bias Line, I don't think it is entirely wrong, when people are writing things that are harmful and untrue..The president must clamp down on them. The left spouts all kinds of misinformation in order to divide people in America. This should not be permitted. .The Left was into total censorship of the truth! This was permitted during the previous Administration. If people said the honest truth about vaccines, they were.attacked and restrained. The Left is very canny...I don't trust what they are doing to twist people's thinking. It must be stopped!

