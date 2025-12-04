STORY #1 - Police in Australia say they’ve uncovered an international pedophile ring tied to satanic rituals, with thousands of abuse videos involving infants and young children.



A far-left activist journalist and a former swim coach are among those arrested—for what authorities describe as “particularly devastating” crimes.

Investigators allege the men traded ritualistic child abuse through a global website. Seized devices reportedly held thousands of videos, including children aged 0 to 12 and bestiality content.

One suspect, Landon Germanotta-Mills, publicly campaigned against “institutional abuse”—while allegedly committing some of the worst crimes imaginable. All four men remain behind bars, and none of the children have been identified.

What countries are involved? How far does this network reach?

Don’t miss the full report—this case may just be the tip of something even darker.

STORY #2 - Canada just crossed a terrifying new line—more than 5% of all deaths last year were by euthanasia, and many victims weren’t even terminally ill.

In 2024, 16,499 Canadians were euthanized, with rising numbers driven not by illness—but by poverty, chronic pain, and loneliness.

Internal records show some are choosing death because they simply can’t afford to live. Cancer tops the list, but with wait times now averaging 27.7 weeks, even treatable patients are giving up hope.

What began as mercy is now a substitute for care.

Watch the full report—because once this becomes normal, there’s no turning back.

STORY #3 - The White House just launched a “Media Bias Offender” tip line—asking Americans to flag journalists they think are unfair to Trump.

Yes, really.

The U.S. government is now compiling a public database of reporters, outlets, and so-called “repeat offenders.”

The new website singles out CNN, CBS, and The Washington Post, calls out individual names, and ranks media bias with searchable tags. While the corporate press has lied about Trump for years, critics say this crosses a dangerous line.

Flip the headline: Biden White House launches ‘media bias offender’ tip line.

Still feel okay about it?

Do not take this report lightly—because once the government builds a blacklist, it’s only a matter of time before you’re on it.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

