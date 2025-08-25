New Studies Confirm mRNA Injections Trigger a Chain Reaction of Biological Destruction
Why is this not making headlines?
Guest post by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Two landmark studies map the "Cascade of Harm"—from transcriptomic chaos to proteomic errors, systemic stress, and catastrophic clinical outcomes.
Two landmark studies now converge to expose the Cascade of Harm unleashed by COVID-19 mRNA injections—a stepwise progression from molecular chaos to clinical catastrophe:
Synthetic mRNA Vaccines and Transcriptomic Dysregulation: Evidence from New-Onset Adverse Events and Cancers Post-Vaccination
Clinical and Proteomic Associations of SARS-CoV-2 Infection and COVID-19 Vaccination in Multimorbid Patients: A Cross-Sectional Observational Study
Together, they reveal the full biological Cascade of Harm—unfolding from molecular instability, through systemic damage, to catastrophic clinical consequences:
Tier 1 — Transcriptomic Dysregulation
The foundation of the cascade lies in gene expression chaos:
Thousands of genes dysregulated following mRNA injection.
Disruption of ribosomal function, triggering nonsense-mediated decay.
Evidence of mitochondrial collapse — threatening cellular energy production.
This molecular storm destabilizes the body at its most fundamental level.
Tier 2 — Proteomic Abnormalities
The transcriptomic dysregulation translates directly into protein-level pathology:
Aberrant protein folding and production.
Distinct changes in fibrinogen, actin, and amyloid proteins detected.
These abnormal proteins serve as seeds for clotting, misfolded aggregates, and chronic tissue stress.
Tier 3 — Biochemical Systemic Stress
The proteomic disruptions manifest in blood as measurable biochemical distress signals:
↑ proBNP → cardiac strain and risk of heart failure.
↑ carbamide → renal dysfunction.
↑ CRP and ferritin → markers of systemic inflammation and immune overactivation.
These markers represent the body’s SOS signals — clear warnings of organ-level damage.
Tier 4 — Clinical Outcomes
The final stage is where patients suffer the consequences:
Myocarditis and pericarditis
Hypercoagulability and clotting disorders
Profound fatigue and immune dysregulation
Turbo cancers
Death
Much more
The cascade, beginning with hidden molecular chaos, ends in visible disease and loss of life.
These two new studies do more than highlight isolated harms—they connect the dots, mapping the full stepwise progression of damage unleashed by mRNA technology: from transcriptomic dysregulation, to proteomic corruption, to biochemical distress, and finally to devastating clinical outcomes.
This is a coherent, mechanistic picture of harm that can no longer be dismissed. The biological evidence has crystallized into an undeniable reality—one that demands urgent recognition, immediate action, and true accountability.
