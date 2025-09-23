This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Following the massive turnout at Charlie Kirk’s memorial, and the explosion in popularity of Turning Point USA in the wake of his assassination, the left is floating a fresh ‘existential threat’ talking point.

With Kirk’s death inspiring many young Americans to pick up the Bible or attend a church service, leftists are worried that more American are fusing their faith with their politics.

MSNBC sounded the alarm that “Christian nationalism” is on the rise, arguing that there is a movement to return to the teachings of philosophers like Aristotle, Plato, Cicero and the Founding Fathers of the US merged with Christian beliefs.

“It merges Christianity…with a specific interpretation of what the Founding Fathers wanted, what Aristotle wanted,” suggested political reporter Tina Nguyen.

She further warned of Kirk’s followers “Merging Christianity and protecting western civilization values into one of the same thing!”

It’s clear what they’re doing here.

Framing the Christian principles being espoused by conservatives as an existential threat to secular democracy, as if it’s a dangerous theocratic movement.

As Composer Stephen DeCesare, they’re literally freaking out that people are returning to the principles of enlightenment on which Western civilisation was built.

c) beliefs: love God, love your neighbor, moral responsibility.

So in other words, MSNBC is panicking that people might combine… philosophy, history, and faith. The exact same mix that built Western civilization in the first place.

Sounds less like a “threat” and more like a curriculum.

As we earlier highlighted, Don Lemon spent two hours slamming the memorial, and complained about the Christian messaging and “religious nationalism” on display.

This is the new talking point, going directly after faith and Christianity.

The deranged demons on the left will lap it up.

Tucker Carlson has also alluded to this escalation in targeting Christian conservatives.

The hosts of Charlie Kirk’s show, including Nick Sortor, discussed how the left is angry over how successful the memorial service was in bringing people together and injecting a new optimism into the Christian conservatives.

Sorter posted on X “They’re ANGRY their plan not only failed, but backfired TREMENDOUSLY.”

“Instead of us surrendering, a MASSIVE conservative Christian revival was launched, with MILLIONS of people partaking,” he added.

Expect to see enhanced attacks on Christians and faith from the left and its mouthpiece propaganda outlets as a way of countering America First and Charlie Kirk’s legacy.

