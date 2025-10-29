This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

New information about the Biden White House cocaine scandal was revealed this week.

A baggy of cocaine was discovered in the West Wing after Hunter Biden visited the White House in early July 2023.

The Secret Service closed its investigation into the Biden White House cocaine scandal without conducting any interviews.

No suspect was identified.

According to CNN, the baggy of cocaine was “found in a blind spot for surveillance cameras.”

The White House initially said there were no fingerprints, DNA samples, or leads.

However, it was later revealed that there was a partial DNA hit and then-Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle tried to make it disappear (the cocaine was ultimately destroyed).

The Secret Service also tied promotions to what people knew about the cocaine scandal.

Dan Bongino previously revealed that there were promotions handed out to a number of people to silence them about what they know about the efforts to make the cocaine evidence go away.

On Tuesday, RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree reported that a Secret Service Agent was actually placed on administrative leave for creating cocaine commemorative coins as an act of rebellion to the leadership’s cover-up.

The officer created coins that read, “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil.”

“The Secret Service Uniformed Division officers who guard the White House were so pissed off that they were forced to be part of a cocaine cover-up in 2023, as several Secret Service sources referred to it, that one officer made a “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” commemorative challenge coin about the ordeal to lighten the mood and improve morale within the ranks, according to the photos below and several Secret Service sources,” Susan Crabtree reported.

“The officer was punished (placed on administrative leave for an unknown amount of time) for making and distributing the unauthorized coin. The coin’s distribution took place within weeks of the USSS closing the case in 11 days,” she said.

The FBI earlier this year announced it reopened the investigation into cocaine found at the White House.

“Shortly after swearing in, the Director and I evaluated a number of cases of potential public corruption that, understandably, have garnered public interest. We made the decision to either re-open, or push additional resources and investigative attention, to these cases,” FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said.

“These cases are the DC pipe bombing investigation, the cocaine discovery at the prior administration’s White House, and the leak of the Supreme Court Dobbs case. I receive requested briefings on these cases weekly and we are making progress. If you have any investigative tips on these matters that may assist us then please contact the FBI,” Dan Bongino added.

