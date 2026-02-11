This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Paul Serran

Smells like… homicide.

Back in 1994, grunge rocker Kurt Cobain, from the band Nirvana, was found dead with what was ruled ‘a self-inflicted shotgun wound’ at his Seattle home.

King County Medical Examiner ruled his death a suicide, but a new forensic examination is challenging these findings.

Daily Mail reported:

“Now, an unofficial private sector team of forensic scientists has put fresh eyes on Cobain’s autopsy and crime scene materials, bringing in Brian Burnett, a specialist who previously worked on cases involving overdoses followed by gunshot trauma. Independent researcher Michelle Wilkins, who worked with the team, told Daily Mail that after just three days looking into the evidence with fresh eyes, Burnett said: ‘This is a homicide. We’ve got to do something about this’.”

“The peer-reviewed paper presented ten points of evidence suggesting Cobain was confronted by one or more assailants who forced a heroin overdose to incapacitate him, before one of them shot him in the head, placed the gun in his arms and left behind a forged suicide note. ‘There are things in the autopsy that go, well, wait, this person didn’t die very quickly of a gunshot blast’, Wilkins said, pointing to organ damage associated with oxygen deprivation. ‘The necrosis of the brain and liver happens in an overdose. It doesn’t happen in a shotgun death’.”

A spokesperson from the Seattle Police Department said they’ve seen nothing to date that would warrant re-opening of the case.

This is not the first time Cobain’s death is said to be a murder. In 1998, the documentary ‘Kurt & Courtney’ featured Courtney Love’s father, Hank Harrison, expressing his belief that his daughter was involved in a conspiracy related to Kurt Cobain’s death.

Not only that, but in the same documentary, a man called Eldon ‘El Duce’ Hoke claimed he was contacted to carry out the murder, allegedly offered $50,000 by Courtney Love to kill Cobain and make it look like a suicide. Hoke passed a polygraph test on it, but eight days after being interviewed for the Kurt & Courtney documentary, he died after being hit (and decapitated) by a freight train in Riverside, California.

