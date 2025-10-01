NOTE: Thank you for supporting this sponsored message, which keeps this website running to bring you uncensored news.

Every once in a while, a film comes along that forces the truth into the open and exposes corruption that people never realized was happening.

Just like Blackfish revealed the abuse and cover-ups at SeaWorld — sparking massive public outrage, boycotts, and ultimately forcing the company to end its orca breeding program — a new film has arrived to shine a spotlight on America’s chronic disease epidemic and the corruption that created it.

From the makers of The Truth About Vaccines and The Truth About Cancer, Ty and Charlene Bollinger bring you: Unpacking The Lies We’ve Been Fed.

This documentary exposes the decades-long agenda to keep Americans sick, obese, and addicted, while also showing why Robert F. Kennedy’s nomination to HHS Secretary could be the turning point.

From the corruption of the food industry to vaccine-induced autism to geoengineering, Unpacking The Lies We’ve Been Fed dismantles the web of lies the American people have been told about public health.

Featuring leading voices like Charlene Bollinger, Mike Adams, and Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, this all-star cast reaffirms Robert F. Kennedy’s decades of research and paves the way for his agenda to dismantle U.S. government agencies that have profited from a diseased America.

For a limited time, the film is completely free to watch.

I’ve already watched it, and it tells the corruption story masterfully. It’s a must-see and an excellent share for friends and family members who are still waking up.

