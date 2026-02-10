STORY #1 - Jeffrey Epstein’s death statement was drafted a day before he “died”—and now, key documents naming his powerful friends are being deleted.

A DOJ memo titled “Statement on the Death of Jeffrey Epstein” was created on August 9, 2019—one full day before he was found “dead” in his Manhattan jail cell.

At the same time, newly released surveillance logs reveal something even darker: a glowing orange figure moving up the stairs toward Epstein’s isolated tier at 10:39 p.m. that night. Officials claimed it was a guard with laundry. But video experts say it looked more like a prisoner in an orange jumpsuit.

Even the FBI and DOJ’s own Inspector General couldn’t agree on what the footage shows. No official time of death was ever confirmed.

Then came the quiet deletion: an 86-page document naming Epstein co-conspirators—including Ghislaine Maxwell, Leon Black, and Prince Andrew—vanished from the DOJ website, in direct violation of the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Why write the statement a day early? Why scrub the names now?



Something sinister is being buried. Watch Maria’s report before they bury this, too.

STORY #2 - Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick swore he cut ties with Jeffrey Epstein in 2005. The Epstein files just ripped that lie apart.

Documents reveal they were still in business in 2014—six years after Epstein’s conviction for sex crimes. Leading up to that deal, emails show plans for drinks, a family trip to Epstein’s island, and personal messages like “It was nice seeing you.”

It didn’t stop there. In 2018, Lutnick offered Epstein legal help during a museum dispute, writing, “Don’t ignore this.”

Now, Rep. Thomas Massie is calling for his resignation. “If this were Great Britain,” he said, “he’d already be gone.”

Lutnick insists he’s done nothing wrong. But maintaining close ties with a convicted predator—years after the world knew who Epstein was—isn’t just poor judgment. It’s disqualifying.

Should someone with this history be anywhere near public power?

This isn’t a smear campaign. It’s a documented timeline of deceit.

Don’t miss Maria’s explosive report.

STORY #3 - AI agents are now renting human bodies to carry out tasks in the real world—because replacing your job wasn’t enough.

A new platform called “RentAHuman” allows AI to pay real people for physical-world tasks, everything from running errands to public humiliation.

It’s not a joke. It’s real.

And yes, humans are signing up in droves.

Created by software engineer Alexander Liteplo, RentAHuman.ai lets bots “search, book, and pay” humans using crypto, usually stablecoins. Some gigs pay $1 to “subscribe to my human on Twitter.” Others pay $100 to hold a sign that reads, “AN AI PAID ME TO HOLD THIS SIGN.”

When someone called the project “dystopic as f**k,” the founder replied, “lmao yep.”

Meanwhile, companies like Amazon, Dow, and Pinterest are slashing jobs to prioritize AI, pushing displaced workers into a digital gig economy ruled by algorithms.

RentAHuman is just the beginning. What happens when saying no to the machine isn’t an option?

Watch Maria’s full report before this becomes normal.

