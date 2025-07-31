This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Anthony Scott

A new investigation into the Epstein prison video released by the Department of Justice reveals several discrepancies.

Recall that it was Jason Sullivan at The Gateway Pundit who first reported on the missing minute in the video that was released to the public.

CBS News’ investigative report revealed that video forensic analysis revealed several major irregularities in the DOJ’s 10-hour and 52-minute Epstein prison video.

One irregularity that has debunked the DOJ claims was that a cursor was spotted moving around in the video around 11:24 p.m.

Previously, the DOJ stated they released “raw footage” of inside the cell block where Epstein was jailed, but video forensic experts claim the cursor’s appearance shows signs the video was a screen recording rather than a raw upload from a DVR system.

Another irregularity pointed out by CBS revealed that around 10:40 p.m., a person wearing what appears to be an orange shirt was seen moving toward Epstein’s cell.

The DOJ previously claimed the person in the orange shirt was a corrections officer, but the person in the orange shirt is more likely an inmate, considering prisoners at the special housing unit at the Metropolitan Correctional Center are mandated to wear orange jumpsuits.

Per CBS:

In the weeks after Jeffrey Epstein died at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan, in August 2019, then-Attorney General William Barr said his “personal review” of surveillance footage clearly showed that no one entered the area where Epstein was housed, leading him to agree with the conclusion of the medical examiner that Epstein had died by suicide. It’s a claim that’s been repeated by other top federal officials, including FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, who said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” in May, “There’s video clear as day — he’s the only person in there and the only person coming out.” Just before 10:40 p.m., an orange shape is seen moving up the stairs leading to Epstein’s tier. The report says. “Through review and analysis of the SHU video footage, witness statements, and BOP records, the OIG determined that at approximately 10:40 p.m. a CO [corrections officer], believed to be Noel, carried linen or inmate clothing up to the L Tier, which was the last time any CO approached the only entrance to the SHU tier in which Epstein was housed.” Video forensic experts who reviewed that footage at the request of CBS News were skeptical about that interpretation and suggested that the shape could be a person dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit climbing the stairs. The Justice Department said the FBI seized the prison’s digital video recorder system, or DVR, containing the raw footage five days after Epstein’s death. When federal officials released the jail video, they attested that it was “raw footage,” but the presence of a cursor and onscreen menu raise questions about that. Experts told CBS News those images indicate the video was likely a screen recording rather than an export directly from a DVR system.

The Gateway Pundit reported that the FBI and the DOJ inspector general allegedly possess a copy of the Epstein jail video without the missing minute of footage.

