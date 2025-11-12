This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

One of the most controversial issues of the second Trump administration has been the release (or lack thereof) of the ‘Epstein Files’ - meaning a list of high-profile Epstein associates who were defiling sex-trafficked girls. When Trump seemed to reverse course earlier this year - asking reporters ‘why are we still talking about that dead pedophile?’ - it caused a rift among his base, causing the DOJ to release binders full of recycled information we already knew. Whether or not Trump is guilty of anything, it’s not the greatest look.

Well, new Epstein files have just dropped - this time from House Democrats, and Trump is mentioned. Whether this implicates Trump any more than he’s implicated himself is something you’ll have to decide for yourself...

In an email exchange between Epstein and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein notes that an alleged victim had “spent hours at my house” with Trump.

“I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump,” Epstein wrote in an April 2011 message to Maxwell.

“[Victim] spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned,” he continues.

“I have been thinking about that ...” Maxwell replied.

In another email between Epstein and journalist Michael Wolff from 2019, Epstein writes that [Victim] mara lago ... [redacted] ... trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever. . of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop.‘

This of course supports Trump’s assertion that he was pissed that Epstein was recruiting at Mar-a-Lago and asked him (Ghislaine) to stop.

And in a 2015 reply to Epstein, months after Trump declared his candidacy for president, Wolff says: “I think you should let him hang himself.”

“If he says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency,” Wolff continues. “You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win [the election], you could save him, generating a debt.”

Which of course begs the question as to why anti-Trump journalist Michael Wolff (who wrote ‘Fire and Fury’) was advising Epstein on political strategy re: Trump in the first place.

BUT WAIT?

As attorney and researcher ‘Technofog’ points out, the emails reference Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre - who explicitly denied Trump did anything wrong.

Via The Reactionary

Of course, context is necessary. Epstein’s email contains serious allegations - allegations that were denied by Virginia Giuffre, the redacted “Victim” named in the email.

Giuffre was deposed in November 2016 as part of her lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell. You can read excerpts from her deposition here (starts on page 12).

Giuffre was asked specific questions about Donald Trump - his familiarity with Epstein, whether Trump committed any wrongdoing, etc. And Giuffre cleared Trump. Here are the relevant excerpts from a discussion about Giuffre’s previous interview with a reporter:

Q. All right. What’s inaccurate about the last statement on that page? Giuffre: “Donald Trump was also a good friend of Jeffrey’s.” That part is true.” “He didn’t partake in any” of — “any sex with any of us but he flirted with me.” It’s true that he didn’t partake in any sex with us, and but it’s not true that he flirted with me. Donald Trump never flirted with me. Giuffre: Then the next sentence is, “He’d laugh and tell Jeffrey, ‘you’ve got the life.’” I never said that to her. Q. When you say, “he didn’t partake in any sex with any of us,” who is “us”? Giuffre: Girls. Just — Q. How do you know who Donald Trump — Trump had sex with? Giuffre: Oh, I didn’t physically see him have sex with any of the girls, so I can’t say who he had sex with in his whole life or not, but I just know it wasn’t with me when I was with other girls. Q. And who were the other girls that you were with in Donald Trump’s presence? Giuffre: None. There — I worked for Donald Trump, and I’ve met him probably a few times. Q. When have you met him? Giuffre: At Mar-a-Lago. My dad and him, I wouldn’t say they were friends, but my dad knew him and they would talk all the time — well, not all the time but when they saw each other. Q. Have you ever been in Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein’s presence with one another? Giuffre: No. Q. What is your basis for your statement that Donald Trump is a good friend of Jeffrey’s? Giuffre: Jeffrey told me that Donald Trump is a good friend of his. Q. But you never observed them together? Giuffre: No, that that I can actually remember. I mean, not off the top of my head, no. Q. When did Donald Trump flirt with you? Giuffre: He didn’t. That’s what’s inaccurate. Q. Did you ever see Donald Trump at Jeffrey’s home? Giuffre: Not that I can remember.

There you have it. Trump never flirted with or had relations with Virginia Giuffre. She never saw Trump in Epstein’s presence or at his residence. She never saw Trump or met with Trump outside of Mar-a-Lago - certainly not at Epstein’s home.

But the fabrications don’t stop there. From another email released today, in 2019, Epstein would spin a different story about Trump: that Epstein was never asked to resign because he was not a member, that “of course he [Trump] knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop.”

But that’s false - Epstein was a member. And as we know from Trump’s own statements and from reporting from anti-Trump authors of “The Grifter’s Club: Trump, Mar-a-Lago, and the Selling of the Presidency”, Trump banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago after Epstein was hitting on the teenage daughter of a club member.

And as to asking Ghislaine “to stop”? It is public knowledge that Epstein/Maxwell were recruiting spa workers from Mar-a-Lago - Trump last discussed that issue this past summer. That was part of the dispute between Trump and Esptein. There is no allegation that Trump or anyone else at Mar-a-Lago knew of Epstein’s true motives.

Finally, there are these emails between Epstein and Wolff, where Wolff tips Epstein off to CNN’s planned questions to Trump about Epstein. When asked by Epstein what Trump’s answer should be, Wolff suggests: “I think you should let him hang himself.” Wolff further explains how Trump could potentially blackmail Trump, depending on Trump’s answers.

It should be noted that Wolff does not mention scandalous ties between Epstein and Trump that could be used as leverage. Instead, Wolff references Trump and Epstein’s connection (by way of a home or plane) that predated the disclose of Epstein’s crimes. It was a plan of guilt by association, not guilt from any of Trump’s conduct.

Add to that the fact that Wolff is assisting Epstein with public relations advice against Trump. A real upstanding member of the media.

Here’s a different slant: this is not a Trump scandal but a Democrat scandal.

Virginia Giuffre was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. She cleared Trump of all wrongdoing under penalty of perjury. And in April 2025 she committed suicide. Giuffre is no longer here to defend her statements - but Democrats, through Epstein, are saying she lied under oath.

