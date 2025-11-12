The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
15m

OMG! OMG! OMG!

Trust me, if the dems had actual hard evidence re Trump, they'd have used it during the campaign. If they had this, they wouldn't have to make up evidence like they usually do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture