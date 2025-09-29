This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Ashley Brasfield

Newly uncovered emails from Jeffrey Epstein’s personal Yahoo account shed light on how alleged victims were exploited to recruit other women, according to a Sept. 12 report.

Epstein’s emails, spanning more than 20 years but concentrated between 2005 and 2008, revealed the convicted sex offender’s thoughts and methods regarding the women he allegedly targeted, according to a Bloomberg report.

The emails shed light on Epstein’s alleged recruitment tactics, showing how his female associates regularly sent him photos and profiles of young women — including details about their age, personality, jobs, ethnicity and physical appearance, according to screenshots obtained by Bloomberg.

In one email, Epstein allegedly wrote that a woman was “fat and Asian sorry,” according to the report.

Bloomberg reviewed thousands of messages, and their report highlighted several key insights from the cache they obtained.

Another 2007 email included an accountant’s spreadsheet detailing roughly $1.8 million in gifts and payments from 2003 to 2006, according to the report. It further listed cash payments to women later identified as alleged victims of Epstein, along with smaller items like a laptop and something purchased from Victoria’s Secret. One alleged victim received just over $75,000 in gifts, Bloomberg reported.

The trove of Epstein emails reveals that he and Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted of sex trafficking minor girls, exchanged at least 650 messages, according to Bloomberg’s review.

Around 203 were in the first half of 2008, as Epstein’s lawyers worked to shut down a federal investigation, the report stated.

The alleged correspondence undermines Maxwell’s claims that her role in Epstein’s life diminished after his charges for sex crimes involving minors, Bloomberg reported.

“Question,” Epstein allegedly wrote to Maxwell in May 2008.

“Which one do you prefer,,, lewd and lscivious conduct,, or procuring minors for prostituion,” he allegedly wrote, according to Bloomberg. At the time, Epstein’s defense attorneys were in active negotiations with federal and state officials in Florida over a potential plea deal.

Maxwell allegedly replied, “I suppose Lewd and lecivious conduct..I would prefer lewd and lescivious conduct w/a prositute if possible.”

Email exchanges between Maxwell and Epstein slowed following his 2008 imprisonment but resumed in late 2014 as Maxwell came under legal scrutiny, according to the outlet. Around that time, alleged Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre accused Maxwell of conspiring to sexually abuse underage girls.

Maxwell reportedly sent Epstein another email in 2014, stating, “Can you send me the file on Virginia that your lawyers have or what ever info you have on her.”

On Jan. 3, 2015, she allegedly shared a 20-year-old confidential Palm Beach County Sheriff’s report to Epstein, detailing how then-15-year-old Giuffre accused two men of rape. The case was later dropped for “the victim’s lack of credibility,” according to the document.

Ten days later, Maxwell forwarded an email chain between their lawyers about how Giuffre’s allegations could trigger a U.K. investigation into her.

“I guess they are fishing to see if I can have allegations against me. This would take whatever slim shred of a life I have after this mess and kill it,” she allegedly wrote, according to the report.

Maxwell’s appeal, which was fully briefed with the Supreme Court on July 28, will be distributed at the “long conference” on Monday, in which the justices review the numerous petitions that accumulate over summer recess.

