Guest post by Cristina Laila

New details about the fatal helicopter-plane crash near DC’s Reagan Airport reveal the female pilot was repeatedly ignored warnings from her male co-pilot to turn away but she flew right into the passenger jet.

An American Airlines flight carrying approximately 64 souls collided with a Blackhawk helicopter near Washington D.C. Reagan National Airport (DCA) in late January.

All 64 passengers in the jet were killed.

The three pilots in the Blackhawk helicopter also died in the explosive crash.

A preliminary FAA report indicated that staffing at the DCA Air Traffic Control tower was “not normal” at the time of the helicopter-plane collision.

According to NBC News, at the time of the collision, one controller was overseeing both helicopter and airplane traffic.

Typically, one controller focuses on helicopter activity.

Webcam video from the Kennedy Center showed the Blackhawk helicopter flying right into the American Airlines plane.

The US Army released the name of the pilot of the US Army Blackhawk helicopter that flew into a passenger jet landing at Reagan National Airport three days after the fatal crash.

The third pilot’s name, Rebecca Lobach, was finally released three days after the crash so they could scrub her social media.

The other two soldiers killed in the crash identified by the Army, are Staff Sgt. Ryan Austin O’Hara, 28, of Lilburn, Georgia, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Loyd Eaves, 39, of Great Mills, Maryland.

Lobach reportedly had 45 hours of flying experience and served as an aide to Joe Biden.

U.S. Army Capt. Rebecca Lobach at the White House press room, January 24, 2023, via Samantha Brown.

On Sunday, The New York Times released new details about the fatal crash and it revealed Rebecca Lobach repeatedly ignored warnings from her right seat about altitude.

Lobach’s male co-pilot, an Army flight instructor, directly told her to turn away, and she flew straight into a passenger jet.

“Not only was the Black Hawk flying too high, but in the final seconds before the crash, its pilot failed to heed a directive from her co-pilot, an Army flight instructor, to change course,” The Times reported.

“The Black Hawk was 15 seconds away from crossing paths with the jet. Warrant Officer Eaves then turned his attention to Captain Lobach. He told her he believed that air traffic control wanted them to turn left, toward the east river bank,” The New York Times reported.

“Turning left would have opened up more space between the helicopter and Flight 5342, which was heading for Runway 33 at an altitude of roughly 300 feet,” The Times reported.

And the fatal mistake, as reported by The Times, “She did not turn left.

