In the latest chapter of partisan fearmongering, Democrats have rolled out a fresh narrative painting President Trump as an election-overthrowing dictator-in-waiting.

According to deranged Democrat lunatics, Trump is deploying the National Guard to major cities, now including Chicago, not to combat crime or enforce immigration laws, but to sabotage free and fair elections in 2026 and 2028.

This hyperbolic claim, devoid of evidence, gained traction when Illinois Governor JB Pritzker peddled it on MSNBC’s “The Briefing with Jen Psaki.”

Pritzker’s appearance on the show, hosted by the former Biden White House press secretary, served as a platform to amplify the baseless conspiracy-mongering. Pritzker warned that Trump’s intention to send National Guard troops to Chicago—framed ostensibly as a response to urban crime and immigration enforcement—were merely a smokescreen for a deeper authoritarian agenda.

“It has nothing to do with fighting crime,” Pritzker asserted, insisting the real motive was to “set the stage to interfere in future elections.”

Echoing a line of reasoning that ties Trump’s actions to the 2020 “stop the steal” rhetoric, Pritzker suggested the deployment would allow the president to manufacture chaos and seize control of the electoral process.

Pritzker further claimed that Trump’s plan is to “stop the elections in 2026, or, frankly, take control of those elections. He’ll just claim that there’s some problem with an election, and then he’s got troops on the ground that can take control, if, in fact, he’s allowed to do this.”

Psaki, true to form, offered no pushback, allowing the governor’s alarmist predictions to air unchallenged as if they were settled fact

This talking point fits neatly into the broader leftist playbook of portraying Trump as an existential threat to democracy. Democrats continue to accuse him of undermining elections, now they’re extending it to hypothetical future races.

The 2026 midterms, which could see Republican gains tested, and the 2028 presidential contest, where Pritzker himself might run, are suddenly ground zero for this supposed plot.

By invoking the National Guard, the narrative implies Trump is militarizing the homeland to rig outcomes, much like the dystopian scenarios spun during his first term about “concentration camps” for migrants or “dictatorship” via emergency powers.

Pritzker labeled the entire scheme “a nefarious plan,” claiming it’s “one that’s been repeated over and over again” throughout history. He also highlighted the lack of communication from federal authorities, calling it “unheard of” for a supposed law enforcement operation.

Chicago, a Democratic stronghold plagued by real issues like violent crime, becomes the perfect foil: Trump offers federal help, and suddenly it’s an “invasion” aimed at voter suppression.

Trump’s public statements about deploying the National Guard to cities like Chicago have centered on addressing spiraling crime rates and supporting ICE operations amid border security concerns—not election meddling.

The Posse Comitatus Act limits federal military involvement in domestic law enforcement, and any such move would face immediate legal scrutiny. Yet, in the Democrat echo chamber, facts take a backseat to fear.

Governors like Pritzker and California’s Gavin Newsom are sounding alarms about military disruption of elections, positioning themselves as bulwarks against Trump’s “authoritarian” tendencies. It’s no coincidence that both are eyed as 2028 contenders; this clash burnishes their anti-Trump credentials while fundraising off the panic.

Pritzker’s MSNBC monologue isn’t just nonsense—it’s a calculated script to delegitimize any federal intervention in blue cities and rally the base. By conflating routine law enforcement aid with a coup d’état, Democrats hope to further paint Republicans as enemies of democracy.

As the 2026 cycle approaches, expect this line to proliferate: Trump the election thief, National Guard as his private army.

In the end, this is vintage Democrat theater: amplify the absurd, ignore the substantive. American cities continue to grapple with real challenges. If Democrats spent half as much energy on solutions in the cities they’re running as they do on scripting doomsday scenarios, there would be no need for Federal intervention.

