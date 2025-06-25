This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Here it is.

Ex-Biden official Neera Tanden admitted under oath to the House Oversight Committee during a closed-door testimony on Tuesday that she controlled Joe Biden’s autopen.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer recently identified five Biden aides who were involved in the cover-up of Joe Biden’s mental decline and autopen scandal.

Washington, DC – July 17, 2018: Neera Tanden speaking during a rally at the White House. Image credit: Phil Pasquini / Shutterstock.com

Director of Domestic Policy Council Neera Tanden was brought before the Committee on Tuesday and admitted she was authorized to use Joe Biden’s autopen between October 2021 to May 2023.

According to the Washington Examiner, Neera Tanden testified that she was also authorized to direct the autopen, however, she denied manipulation or abuse.

Excerpt from the Washington Examiner:

A top former aide to former President Joe Biden testified behind closed doors Tuesday for more than four hours as part of the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into his mental fitness to serve and his White House’s use of an autopen, confirming she was authorized to use the automatic signature device while pushing back on concerns about alleged manipulation or malfeasance. Neera Tanden, who served as director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, explained in her opening remarks Tuesday that she was given authority to wield the autopen. She said she “was responsible for handling the flow of documents to and from the president” and was authorized to direct autopen use from October 2021 to May 2023 when she was serving as staff secretary and senior adviser to Biden. Tanden confirmed that during her tenure as White House staff secretary, she oversaw the many documents coming to and from the president’s desk, and she noted that her role included authorization to direct autopen use. “As staff secretary, I was responsible for handling the flow of documents to and from the president,” she said. “I was also authorized to direct that autopen signatures be affixed to certain categories of documents. We had a system for authorizing the use of the autopen that I inherited from prior administrations. We employed that system throughout my tenure as staff secretary.” However, Tanden noted that she stopped overseeing autopen use after May 2023, when she became head of the Domestic Policy Council.

The Oversight Project previously pointed out that Neera Tanden was the White House Staff Secretary when Joe Biden autopenned pardons from a golf course in the US Virgin Islands.

Neera Tanden was a frequent mention in the leaked Podesta emails released by WikiLeaks.

Tanden was one of the most vocal Russiagate conspiracy theorists.

She not only attacked Republicans while she was working for Hillary Clinton, but also went for the throats of Sen. Bernie Sanders and his supporters.

