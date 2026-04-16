This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mark Tanos

Thailand’s annual Songkran festival, billed as the “world’s largest water fight,” has turned deadly once again, with nearly 200 people reportedly killed on the country’s roads in just five days.

The holiday celebrates the Thai New Year and draws millions into the streets for a mass drenching ritual meant to symbolize spiritual cleansing and new beginnings, according to news.com.au. Thai authorities logged 191 fatalities, 951 accidents and 911 injuries between April 10 and April 14, according to data released by the Road Safety Directing Centre and reported by The Nation Thailand. Bangkok posted the highest cumulative death toll at 16, while Phrae province recorded the most accidents at 45 and the most injuries at 47.

The carnage falls within a stretch commonly called the “seven dangerous days,” according to news.com.au. The week-long enforcement window running April 10 through April 16 under the campaign “Safe Driving, Reduce Speed, Prevent Accidents,” The Pattaya News reported. On April 14 alone, the country tallied 192 accidents, 202 injuries and 30 deaths, with motorcycles involved in 72.88% of crashes.

Speeding drove just under 42% of fatal wrecks during the festival, while drunk driving accounted for 27.4%, according to news.com.au. Authorities said the deadliest window each day ran from 3:01 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Thai officials have tightened enforcement in an effort to slow the death count. The Road Safety Operation Centre (RSOC) directed provinces and Bangkok to crack down on violations, particularly in water-play zones and tourist areas, The Nation Thailand reported. Steps also include tighter restrictions on alcohol sales and a complete ban on selling alcohol to anyone under 20.

Thiraphat Khatchamart, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, said checkpoints and rest areas are going up along key routes to reduce fatigue-related wrecks and rear-impact crashes, according to the Bangkok Post. Despite that push, traffic accidents during the first four days fell nearly 25% compared to the same period in 2025, dropping from 1,002 to 755, yet fatalities still climbed from 144 to 154.

The World Health Organization already lists Thailand as having the ninth-worst road fatality rate among its member nations, and the country averages 38 road deaths per day year-round, according to news.com.au. The festival is projected to draw roughly 500,000 foreign visitors and generate 30.4 billion baht, or $1.3 billion, in revenue.

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