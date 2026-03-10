This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

Are you up for a laugh? New polling from NBC News finds that ICE is more popular than Democrats. That is just hilarious.

This is the same poll that is full of bad news for Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris.

And keep in mind, ICE is polling better than Democrats after a months-long effort by Democrats and their media allies to smear ICE and ICE agents, calling them murderers, Nazis, the Gestapo, and on and on.

The New York Post reports:

Democrats viewed less favorably than GOP and ICE — and only Iran does worse: poll The Democratic Party has a lower net favorability rating than its Republican rivals, President Trump and even the much-maligned Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to a stunning new poll of registered voters. The NBC News survey found that 30% of respondents had “very positive” or “somewhat positive” views of Democrats, while 52% had “very negative” or “somewhat negative” views of Democrats, for an overall net rating of -22. The alarmingly low score still represents a recovery for the party from its low point of a -28 net rating in March 2025 (27% positive, 55% negative). By contrast, Trump scored a -12 favorability rating (41% positive, 53% negative) and the Republican Party recorded a -14 favorability rating (37% positive, 51% negative). Despite heavy messaging by Democrats against ICE in recent months, the NBC survey found 38% had positive views of that agency compared to 56% with negative views — for a net rating of -18, still better than the opposition party could manage. In fact, only the nation of Iran (-53 rating, 8% positive, 61% negative) drew a lower net rating than Democrats of the 14 name-tested people and entities.

Just amazing.

So Democrats want to abolish ICE, but ICE polls better than they do. Does that mean that we should abolish the Democrat Party instead?

