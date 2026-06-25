This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mark Tanos

Jay Williams sat quietly while two of his fellow broadcasters turned his career-ending motorcycle crash into a punchline on live television.

The uncomfortable moment played out Tuesday during ABC’s first-round coverage of the 2026 NBA Draft, when the booth revisited each analyst’s own draft night. Williams went second overall to the Chicago Bulls in 2002 out of Duke, and the clip of that pick set up a round of jabs from Richard Jefferson and Kenny Smith.

As Williams was asked why he received such a warm ovation from the crowd, Jefferson took the first shot.

“They also didn’t see the future coming, so they were cheering,” Jefferson said on the ABC broadcast, before adding, “Sorry, I apologize.”

“Wow,” Williams replied.

Smith credited the former Duke star as a generational talent but could not resist a dig of his own.

“The guy was an unbelievable talent,” Smith said. “His career trajectory would’ve been a lot different if he didn’t like motorcycles.”

Williams tried to wave it off, noting the details were already public because he had written a book about the wreck.

Jefferson pressed once more.

“I guess everybody that goes to Duke isn’t that smart,” he said. “What? He wrote a book about it. I’m agreeing with him.”

Williams let out a nervous laugh and rode out the segment.

The exchange spread quickly online, and plenty of viewers felt the analysts had gone too far, ClutchPoints reported. The back-and-forth chat was deeply awkward, and the ribbing crossed a line even between friends, Yahoo Sports said.

Williams arrived in the league as a national champion and former college player of the year. He averaged 10.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals as a rookie and earned All-Rookie Second Team honors, ClutchPoints reported. A 2003 motorcycle crash ended that momentum, and no team gave him another shot. He has worked as an ESPN analyst since 2008.

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