This article originally appeared on Infowars and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Kelen McBreen

With President Donald Trump repeatedly bashing NATO in recent weeks and threatening to remove America from the group, NATO Secretary Mark Rutte is planning a visit to Washington, D.C. this week where he’ll meet with POTUS and attend other events.

After talking with the president on Wednesday, Rutte will speak at an event hosted by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation Institute on Thursday and the 2026 Bilderberg Meeting from Friday to Sunday.

Fox & Friends reported this weekend that Rutte “will aim to defuse tension next week between the United States and the alliance as Europe’s lack of support for Operation Epic Fury. That meeting on Wednesday comes after several NATO countries like Spain and Italy denied the U.S. access to their military bases in their country,” noting POTUS is also upset with NATO nations for failing to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

A bulletin posted on the official NATO website Saturday detailed Rutte’s itinerary for the U.S. visit.

The press release was the first acknowledgment that this year’s Bilderberg conference is taking place in D.C. this weekend.

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