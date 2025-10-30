This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Nancy Pelosi may no longer possess the power or mental sharpness she once had, but her bitterness toward conservatives and faithful followers of Christ remains strong.

The former Speaker of the House attended a discussion hosted by the Harvard Kennedy School earlier this week. While being interviewed by journalist Alison King, she discussed her career in politics, her perspective on the political environment, her views on the Democratic Party’s current status, and more.

However, an otherwise uninteresting event turned nasty when Pelosi decided to get overly cruel. She decided to pull a Hillary Clinton and fake a southern accent while mocking faithful Christians for supposed hypocrisy.

How wicked.

WATCH:

PELOSI (faking Southern accent): You’re people of faith!? You go to church on Sunday and pray in church on Sunday and prey on people the rest of the week!? What is this? (laughing)

One could say Pelosi, who is Catholic, is a terrible representative of Catholicism, considering she has long supported abortion with no limits whatsoever.

Not only that, she wants taxpayers to fund this demonic practice.

Social media users responded to Pelosi’s remarks with anger.

