This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Rebeka Zeljko

Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace named several lawmakers Monday who she claims used a congressional “slush fund” to cover up alleged sex scandals.

Mace said she uncovered 1,000 pages of documents detailing how certain lawmakers allegedly evaded consequences for sexual scandals, according to a Monday post on X. Mace originally subpoenaed the House Oversight Committee in March in light of a string of sexual scandals that resulted in two resignations from Congress.

Notably, Mace said that these documents are only from the last 22 years, claiming that all reports prior to 2004 were “destroyed.” Mace later named six lawmakers she alleges covered up their sex scandals with the “slush fund.”

“Accountability is not a threat,” Mace said. “It is a promise.”

Mace followed up her original tweet with one listing the alleged cases and their settlements. Mace’s post names six lawmakers including former Republican Louisiana Rep. Rodney Alexander, former Republican Texas Rep. Blake Farenthold, former Republican Pennsylvania Rep. Patrick Meehan, former Democratic New York Rep. Eric Massa, former Democratic Michigan Rep. John Conyers, and the office of former Democratic New York Rep. Carolyn McCarthy.

Notably, Farenthold, Conyers and McCarthy have passed away in recent years.

Mace launched this push for transparency following two high-profile sex scandals that unfolded in the last year, resulting in the resignations of former Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell and former Texas Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales.

Swalwell dropped out of California’s gubernatorial race after several women levied various accusations ranging from sexual misconduct to rape, all of which he has denied. Gonzales was under immense scrutiny after one of his district staffers committed suicide by setting herself on fire. A series of text messages released by the widower alleged that Gonzales and the late staffer had an affair, which he later admitted to.

Gonzales and Swalwell both eventually resigned from the House of Representatives on April 14. Mace has since continued to call out members of Congress like Republican Florida Rep. Cory Mills who has been under fire for a myriad of scandals, including allegations about his military record, his business dealings, and domestic violence allegations. Mace previously led a vote to censure Mills and has since been calling for his expulsion.

“If you’re against men beating women, stolen valor, and corruption – you should be voting YES on my resolution to expel Cory Mills,” Mace said in a post on X. “And if you vote no, go home and explain to your constituents why that behavior is acceptable. We are setting the standard that corrupt dirt bags who hurt women and harm the reputation of real war heroes don’t stay in Congress. Anyone else who behaved like this would be sitting in jail.”

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