One week after the European Commission opened a new formal investigation into Elon Musk’s X under the Digital Services Act (DSA) and expanded a separate probe launched in December 2023, X’s Paris office was raided by France’s cybercrime unit as part of an investigation into the distribution of sexual deepfakes and Holocaust denial content.

“A search is being carried out at the French premises of X by the cybercrime unit of the Paris public prosecutor’s office, together with @CyberGEND and @Europol , as part of the investigation opened in January 2025,” the Paris prosecutors’ office wrote on X early Tuesday.

The Paris public prosecutor’s office also said it is leaving the X platform and will post exclusively on Reid Hoffman’s LinkedIn and Meta-owned Instagram.

In a statement, the public prosecutor’s office said that both Elon Musk and Linda Yaccarino (former X CEO) had been summoned for voluntary questioning “in their capacity as de facto and de jure managers of the X platform at the time of the events.”

The prosecutor’s office set the date for April 20, a day frequently associated with Musk, suggesting the activists chose it as a pointed jab.

Back to the X message: “Find us on Lkd and Insta.” What a ridiculous statement from the prosecutor’s office. It only reinforces the idea that this is pure political theater, emblematic of Europe’s left-wing, unhinged censorship regime targeting a U.S. billionaire who has done more to uphold free speech than anyone else in the West.

X previously described the probe’s widening last year as “politically-motivated”... The prosecutor’s office said it was examining “alleged complicity” in offences related to the platform, including the spreading of child abuse images and sexually explicit deepfakes via the AI chatbot on X called “Grok.”

Yet, no investigation into other chatbots?

Musk has been outraged by the Brussels bureaucrats ...

It only appears that the censorship cartel in the EU has borrowed ideas from 20th-century Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler...

Within the Trump administration, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other officials have criticized EU internet policies.

“The EU should be supporting free speech, not attacking American companies over garbage,” Vice President JD Vance recently said.

Rubio has warned the left-wing Brussels bureaucrats that “days of censoring Americans online are over.”

With President Trump and Musk now buddies again, we suspect the president will fire off a Truth Social post about Brussels bureaucrats, and Musk will be commenting on X.

It’s clear what the Europeans are trying to do...

What’s happening in Europe is regulatory overreach that targets American free-speech innovation, and in the world of the Trump era, Brussels and its censorship cartel must be defeated.

