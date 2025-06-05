This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Update (1520ET): As the spat between Elon Musk and President Trump seemed to have reached cruising altitude, Musk just hit the afterburners - claiming on X that President Trump is "in the Epstein files," adding "That is the real reason they have not been made public...

Meanwhile, shares in TSLA are down 16% as the market cascades lower. Fun fact, Tesla was the most bought retail stock over the last week.

Update (1255ET): The tech-bro industrial complex has to be shitting themselves as the Trump-Musk spat just hit a new gear; Elon Musk is calling for a new political party, while Trump just threatened to pull Musk's contracts.

In a Thursday afternoon post to Truth Social, Trump said that Elon was "wearing thin," and that he "Asked him to leave."

"I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!"

Trump then 'truthed' that "The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!"

"Such an obvious lie. So sad." Musk replied...

Before calling Trump's bluff...

And is calling for a new political party...

Which has an 84% 'yes' rating...

* * *

Update (1255ET): Well that escalated quickly...

Elon Musk is now raging on X against President Trump, after Trump talked greasy to the press over Musk's opposition to the "Big Beautiful Bill" over the past several days.

"Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate," Musk wrote, adding "Such ingratitude."

Meanwhile Tesla stock is down 9%...

And Palantir is down 5% as the tech bro darlings come under pressure...

