Guest post by Tyler Durden

Elon Musk says that DOGE has discovered the US government has "magic money computers" that make payments "out of thin air."

Sitting down with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for his podcast that was recorded at the White House, Cruz said: "One of the things you told me about is what you called, 'Magic Money Computers.' So tell us about it, 'cause I never heard of that 'til you brought it up."

Musk: "Okay, so, you may think like the government computers all talk to each other, they synchronize, they add up what funds are going somewhere. And, that they're coherent ... And that the numbers that you're presented as a Senator are actually the real numbers."

Cruz: "One would think!"

Musk: "One would think - they're not ... I mean they're not totally wrong, but they're probably off by five percent or 10 percent in some cases. So, I call it 'Magic Money Computer': any computer that can make money out of thin air. That's magic money."

Cruz: "So how does that work?" Cruz asked.

Musk: "It just issues payments."

Cruz: "And you said there's something like 11 of these computers at Treasury that are sending out trillions in payments?"

Musk replied that they're mostly at the Department of Treasury, and others are at the Department of Health and Human Services as well as the Department of Defense.

Musk: "We've found now 14 'Magic Money Computers. They just send money out of nothing."

DOGE's $1 Trillion Target

Musk also told Cruz that DOGE will save taxpayers $1 trillion by the end of fiscal year 2026...

"If you look at DOGE now, you look at the government and what you're finding, what percentage have you guys even gotten to and how much of it is 'mars' where you haven't even gotten there yet because there's so much you're finding out here," asked co-host Ben Ferguson. "You seem like a timeline guy - when you say 'I want to get in there and get numbers and things' - how far are we from the endgame, where you've seen it all - you know, to process it all, and fix it. Are we years away? Months away?"

Musk: "Not years. I'm reasonably confident that we'll be able to get a trillion dollars of waste and fraud out, meaning that it will have, we'll have a net savings of FY26 of a trillion dollars, provided we're allowed to continue and our progress is not impeded."

