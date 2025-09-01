This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Former FBI Director and Trump special counsel Robert Mueller claims he has Parkinson's disease, and "cannot comply with a request to testify this week before a congressional committee investigating the government's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein investigations," the NY Times originally reported Sunday evening before stealth-editing their article to lead with the committee having withdrawn their request.

It's a little unclear how it went down since the Times never issued a correction.

Anyway, this sudden Parkinsons' diagnosis came shortly after the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee said it would subpoena Mueller to testify on Tuesday over the FBI's handling of Jeffrey Epstein while he was director of the FBI.

Of note, committee chair James Comer (R-KY) wrote in a letter to Mueller; Because you were F.B.I. director during the time when Mr. Epstein was under investigation by the F.B.I., the committee believes that you possess knowledge and information relevant to its investigation."

In 2008, the U.S. attorney in Miami, Alexander Acosta, negotiated a so-called nonprosecution agreement with Mr. Epstein’s lawyers. Under the deal, federal prosecutors declined to charge Mr. Epstein but he pleaded guilty to a lesser state charge of soliciting a minor for prostitution. As part of that agreement, Mr. Epstein served 13 months at a local prison, where he was allowed to leave custody and work out of his office six days a week. After federal prosecutors indicted Mr. Epstein in 2019, the deal reached in 2008 was widely criticized, as it was seen as far too favorable to Mr. Epstein, who, according to court documents, continued to abuse underage girls in the years that followed. It is not clear how much involvement Mr. Mueller had in the Epstein investigation. -NYT

The Times then spends a considerable portion of the article 'selling' the notion that Mueller's too sick to testify over Jeffrey Epstein - with people such as former AG Bill Barr (also linked to Epstein) having noted Mueller's relatively recent frailty in his memoir.

During a key meeting to discuss the findings of Mr. Mueller’s investigation in 2019, Mr. Mueller’s hands “were trembling” and his voice was “tremulous,” Mr. Barr wrote in a memoir published in 2022. “I knew he wasn’t nervous, and I wondered if he might have an illness,” Mr. Barr wrote. Mr. Barr wrote that after the meeting, he and the deputy attorney general at the time, Mr. Rosenstein, discussed Mr. Mueller’s condition. “Wow,” Mr. Barr said he said to Mr. Rosenstein. “Bob has lost a step.”

Indeed.

Others in Comer's crosshairs include; James Comey, the former F.B.I. director; Hillary and Bill Clinton; and Eric H. Holder Jr., Merrick B. Garland, Alberto R. Gonzales, Jeff Sessions and Mr. Barr, all former attorneys general.

Did you catch that Bill Clinton's been seen walking around with a defibrillator?

Poor guy might not be able to testify either! These things happen.

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

